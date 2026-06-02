Joliet woman’s lawsuit claims companies put Trump tariff burdens on consumers

Coffee beans are poured into a grinder at a café. Attorneys for Melanie Mulconrey filed the lawsuits on May 21 against Nestle USA and The J.M. Smucker Company at the Will County Courthouse in Joliet. (AP photo/Julio Cortez/AP)

A Joliet woman has filed a proposed class action lawsuit in Will County that claims two companies passed the burden of U.S. President Donald Trump’s unlawful tariffs onto consumers.

Attorneys for Melanie Mulconrey filed the lawsuits on May 21 against Nestle USA and The J.M. Smucker Company at the Will County Courthouse in Joliet.

Similar lawsuits have been filed against Nike, Lululemon Athletica, Amazon and Costco, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Mulconrey’s lawsuit alleged she purchased products from the companies, which passed “tariff burdens” onto her and other consumers “directly or indirectly” charging them the cost of the tariffs.

The lawsuit alleged Mulconrey spent $18.99 on a Folgers product from a Costco in Plainfield and bought Nespresso products from a Target in Joliet.

A sign for the Will County Courthouse in Joliet seen on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. (Felix Sarver)

Mulconrey’s lawsuit alleged if the companies receive a refund for tariffs deemed unlawful by the U.S. Supreme Court, then they will have been “provided a windfall” as a result of “already having charged consumers” for the collection of unlawful tariffs.

In a 6-3 ruling on Feb. 20, Supreme Court found Trump lacked the constitutional authority to impose higher import taxes on goods from nearly every other country, according to the Associated Press.

Big and small businesses are starting to receive tariff refunds after the court ruling, according to the Associated Press.

Mulconrey’s lawsuit alleged even if Nestle USA and The J.M. Smucker Company do not receive refunds, charging consumers the cost of the “unconstitutional, unlawful” tariffs would still be “unfair, oppressive, unscrupulous” and cause substantial injury to the consumers.

The lawsuit accuses the companies of unjustly enriching themselves by shifting the tariff burden to consumers and of violating the state’s Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act.

Shaw Local contacted both companies about the lawsuits on Monday and have not yet received a response as of Tuesday.

Brazil Trump Tariffs Protest Protesters wearing masks of U.S. President Donald Trump and former President Jair Bolsonaro as a prisoner, protest Trump's announcement of 50% tariffs on Brazilian goods, in Sao Paulo, Thursday, July 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) (Andre Penner/AP)

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, sent a March 16 letter to Mark Smucker, CEO of The J.M. Smucker Company. The letter inquired about the increase of coffee prices under Trump’s “chaotic, indiscriminate, and illegal tariffs” and how that has impacted the company and its customers.

Warren’s letter noted Brazil is the largest supplier of coffee to the United States and Brazilian coffee imports “faced a combined tariff burden” of 50%.

The letter The J.M. Smucker Company, which is the parent company of Folgers, Dunkin’, and Cafe Bustelo, spent 2025 “grappling with the president’s tariffs, inflation, and the rising cost of importing coffee.”

“Smucker raised coffee prices twice in 2025 to offset the rising cost of tariffs on coffee imports and had signaled another hike planned for early winter 2025 but decided to pause on further price hikes after Trump’s November [2025 executive order],” Warren’s letter said.

Warren’s letter said coffee prices are expected to climb this year, despite the tariff rollbacks.

Warren’s letter asked Smucker a series a questions, including what “portion of those tariff-driven cost increases was passed on to retail consumers through price increases on Smucker’s coffee products.”