Bug hunts, bird hikes and trail safety featured at Will County forest preserve programs

Celebrate National Pollinator Month with a Bug Blitz program from June 3 to June 28, 2026, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook. (Anthony Schalk | Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has announced its program schedule for the week of June 1. Online registration is available at reconnectwithnature.org.

Bug Blitz - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, June 3 to 28, at Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook: Celebrate National Pollinator Month by searching for bees, butterflies, beetles and more. Bring your data back to the nature center to add to its growing master list as part of an ongoing citizen science project. This free event is intended for all ages.

Winged Ambassadors Art Display - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, June 3 to Sept. 6, at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete: Enjoy 28 paintings of state birds by Chicago artist and writer Marcia Whitney-Schenck. This free event is intended for all ages.

Winged Ambassadors Avian Amble - 7:30 to 9 a.m. Thursday, June 4, at Plum Creek Nature Center: Take an early morning bird hike focused on cardinals and other local birds before viewing the Winged Ambassadors art exhibit. This free event is intended for ages 16 and older. Register by June 2.

Lake Renwick Migratory Bird Viewing - 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays through Aug. 9, at Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve in Plainfield: Observe nesting herons, egrets, cormorants and bald eagles during the preserve’s controlled-access nesting season. Volunteers and staff will be available to answer questions at the viewing platform and visitor center. This free event is intended for all ages.

Trail Safety: Hydration Station - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Old Plank Road Trail-Haven Avenue Access in New Lenox: Stop by the Forest Preserve outreach team’s trail safety event for hydration tips and free electrolyte samples as summer temperatures begin to rise. This free event is intended for all ages.

Wonder Walk at Goodenow Grove - 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Plum Creek Nature Center: Explore mindfulness practices and nature observation during a gentle guided walk through the preserve, followed by time for quiet personal reflection. This free event is intended for ages 10 and older. Register by Wednesday, June 3.