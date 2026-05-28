Will County Pets of the Week: May 26, 2026

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Buddy is a 4-year-old, 80-pound, sweet, gentle redbone coonhound mix who came to NAWS after his owner could no longer care for him. Buddy gets along wonderfully with other dogs and truly enjoys their company. He also did very well with cats, making him a great candidate for a multipet home. Buddy mostly loves people and wants to be near them, lounging at their side or following them around the house. To meet Buddy, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Buddy is a 4-year-old, 80-pound, sweet, gentle redbone coonhound mix who came to NAWS after his owner could no longer care for him. Buddy gets along wonderfully with other dogs and truly enjoys their company. He also did very well with cats, making him a great candidate for a multipet home. Buddy mostly loves people and wants to be near them, lounging at their side or following them around the house. To meet Buddy, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Manchas is a 2-year-old calico that was rescued from a high-kill shelter in Kentucky. She is friendly and curious, greets visitors and likes pets and attention. She should make a wonderful companion kitty. To meet Manchas, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Manchas is a 2-year-old calico that was rescued from a high-kill shelter in Kentucky. She is friendly and curious, greets visitor and likes pets and attention. She should make a wonderful companion kitty. To meet Manchas, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Janet is a sweet 6-year-old terrier/chi mix, who came to the humane society from a local animal control. Janet enjoys being near people, walks nicely on a leash and only occasionally gets the zoomies. Janet did well with other dogs she met at animal control. To meet Janet, visit willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Janet is a sweet 6-year-old terrier/chi mix, who came to the humane society from a local animal control. Janet enjoys being near people, walks nicely on a leash and only occasionally gets the zoomies. Janet did well with other dogs she met at animal control. To meet Janet, visit willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Meet sweet, talkative, tortoiseshell Joy and her bonded friend Sugar. Joy is 9 years old and weighs 15 pounds, although she is trying to lose weight. Joy greets people with meows and rubs against them for pets and attention. Joy is chill and enjoys naps and hanging out with people. She doesn’t mind other cats and peacefully coexists with our other older, chill cats. Sugar, age 7, was adopted from the humane society as a kitten and later returned in rough shape. She’s chill like Joy but a little nervous and currently needs no medications for her grade 3 heart murmur. Joy and Sugar need a home together. To meet Joy and Sugar, visit willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Meet sweet, talkative, tortoiseshell Joy and her bonded friend Sugar. Joy is 9 years old and weighs 15 pounds, although she is trying to lose weight. Joy greets people with meows and rubs against them for pets and attention. Joy is chill and enjoys naps and hanging out with people. She doesn’t mind other cats and peacefully coexists with our other older, chill cats. Sugar, age 7, was adopted from the humane society as a kitten and later returned in rough shape. She’s chill like Joy but a little nervous and currently needs no medications for her grade 3 heart murmur. Joy and Sugar need a home together. To meet Joy and Sugar, visit willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Garnet loves wrestling with her siblings and chasing feather wand toys – her favorite. She sees most of life as playtime, so she definitely needs a playful buddy. After the fun, she’s all cuddles—curling up on people’s chests and purring. Garnet does well with cats, dogs and kids. To meet Garnet, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.

Garnet loves wrestling with her siblings and chasing feather wand toys – her favorite. She sees most of life as playtime, so she definitely needs a playful buddy. After the fun, she’s all cuddles—curling up on people’s chests and purring. Garnet does well with cats, dogs and kids. To meet Garnet, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by The Kitty Squad)

Ruby is sweet and playful. She loves wand toys, jingly balls, cuddling laps or napping at the top of cat trees. She enjoys attention and asks when she wants love. She does well with cats, dogs and kids, and would be happy with a playmate or as a one-and-only. To meet Ruby, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.