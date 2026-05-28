Dixon man charged with threatening former state representative: Police chief

A Dixon man faces felony charges accusing him of threatening a former state representative in connection with social media posts and emails.

Harley R. Delander, 28, of Dixon, is charged with intimidation, a Class 3 felony; and stalking, a Class 4 felony, according to a news release issued Thursday by Dixon Police Chief Ryan Bivins. Delander currently is in the Lee County Jail, according to online jail records.

Delander is accused of creating threatening communications directed toward Tom Demmer, who served in the Illinois House of Representatives from 2013-2023 and now is president of the Lee County Industrial Development Association.

The investigation began after the Dixon Police Department received information regarding communications allegedly made by Delander through email and social media, according to a news release.

Based on the investigation, charges were approved alleging that Delander knowingly and willfully communicated threats and engaged in a course of conduct that caused concern for the safety of Demmer and his family, according to the release.

“This case is not about limiting anyone’s right to speak, disagree, or peacefully protest,” Bivins said. “It is about public safety. People have the right to express their views, but threats and conduct that create fear for personal safety will be investigated and addressed appropriately.”

Bivins said the Dixon Police Department recognizes and respects the constitutional right of every person to express opinions, advocate for causes, attend public meetings, and participate in lawful protest. Public disagreement and civic engagement are important parts of our democracy, he said.

“However, threats, intimidation, stalking, or conduct that causes individuals or families to fear for their safety cross a serious line,” Bivins said. “The Dixon Police Department will take these matters seriously and will act when conduct rises to the level of criminal behavior.

“The Dixon Police Department encourages residents to remain engaged in local issues in a respectful, lawful, and peaceful manner,” Bivins said. “Our community is strongest when people can share their views without fear, intimidation, or threats of harm.

This matter remains under investigation by the Dixon Police Department and has been referred to the Lee County State’s Attorney’s Office.