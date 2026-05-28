Annual prom dress collection drive is big win for area students

Zengeler Cleaners’ annual prom dress collection drive was a huge success this year, helping make prom dreams come true for hundreds of northern Illinois high school women. (Photo provided by Zengeler Cleaners)

Zengeler Cleaners’ annual prom dress collection drive was a huge success this year, helping make prom dreams come true for hundreds of northern Illinois high school women.

The collection drive netted thousands of lovingly worn dresses donated by area students, Zengeler Cleaners customers and other benefactors. The donated dresses and selected formal wear accessories were then made available at no charge, helping students participate in their proms, even if they otherwise could not afford to attend.

This year’s drive supported Mothers Trust Foundation of Lake Forest’s newly themed College, Career and Prom Readiness Days on March 5, 6 and 7 at the University Center of Lake County’s Grayslake campus.

The event, previously called the “Pop Up Prom Shoppe,” provided a unique opportunity for students to receive a taste of the college experience at both the College of Lake County and the University Center.

Students from eight high schools received information about continuing education options and potential financial aid to assist them as they prepared to transition from high school to a career and/or further their education.

The signature activity of the three-day event was the opportunity for high school students to “shop” displays of hundreds and hundreds of beautiful prom dresses, then select the one that was “just right” for them all at no cost.

This program was created to ensure that cost would not be a barrier to attending prom, providing students with the opportunity to enjoy the memories that come with this traditional high school activity. Students from nearly 30 districts took advantage of the program, which was open to all Lake County area high school students.

“Mothers Trust Foundation of Lake Forest has once again provided a wonderful service for high school women,” Tom Zengeler, president of Zengeler Cleaners, said in a news release. “We are extremely happy to work with an organization that continues to provide opportunities for area students. This event is truly about far more than a dress, thanks to the educational and financial aid components provided in cooperation with the University Center of Lake County and the College of Lake County. We’re confident this program will continue to grow in future years!”

After collecting the donated dresses, the Zengeler Cleaners team inspected, repaired as needed and cleaned every dress to ensure it would be perfect for prom night.

Mothers Trust Foundation volunteers then sifted through the dresses, sorting them by size and style. During College, Career and Prom Readiness Days, area high school students “shopped” for the prom dress and accessories of their dreams – all at no cost.

For information about Mothers Trust Foundation, visit motherstrustfoundation.org. For information about Zengeler Cleaners, call Tom Zengeler at 847-272-6550, ext. 14, or visit zengelercleaners.com.