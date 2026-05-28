Firefighter injured, metal barn total loss after camper fire in Kane County

The Pingree Grove & Countryside Fire Protection District responded to a camper and barn fire in Elgin on May 21, 2026. (Photo Provided By Pingree Grove & Countryside Fire Protection District)

A firefighter suffered a minor injury and a large metal barn was deemed a total loss after a fire engulfing a large fifth wheel camper spread across a property near Elgin in Kane County.

The Pingree Grove & Countryside Fire Protection District responded around 3:19 a.m. on May 21 to the 41W300 block of McDonald Road.

The Pingree Grove & Countryside Fire Protection District responded to a camper and barn fire in Elgin on May 21, 2026. (Photo Provided By The Pingree Grove & Countryside Fire Protection District)

Upon arrival, the fire crews encountered an active blaze that had already spread from the camper to the metal barn.

Fire crews used around 55,750 gallons of water to subdue the blaze. Crews were on site for more than five hours conducting extended overhaul. While working at the site, McDonald Road was closed by authorities for around five hours.

Outside of the firefighter who suffered a minor injury, no other injuries were reported to residents or any other members of the fire crew.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Estimates of the property damage loss have not been made public.

Several nearby agencies assisted at the scene, including the Kane County Office of Emergency Management, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office and fire crews from Hampshire, South Elgin, West Chicago and several other nearby communities.