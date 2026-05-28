Fire engulfs 12 vehicles in Gilberts, $100K lost; responders protect 30 nearby vehicles

(file photo) The Rutland Dundee Fire Protection District and several nearby agencies responded to multiple vehicles catching fire in Gilberts on May 24, 2026.

Around 12 commercial vehicles and equipment trailers caught fire in a blaze in Gilberts that jumped from vehicle to vehicle. The fire resulted in an estimated $100,000 in property damage, officials said.

Fire crews rushed to the area to contain the fire from igniting another 30 nearby vehicles and equipment near the flames.

The Rutland Dundee Fire Protection District responded on May 24 to the area of 17 N. Galligan Road in Gilberts.

Upon arrival, crews encountered “several vehicles actively burning, with fire spreading quickly due to the close proximity of nearby equipment and trailers,” according to a release.

No people are reported injured from the fire.

Several nearby agencies assisted with the fire to prevent the flames from spreading to the area’s other vehicles.

“Through the coordinated and effective efforts of responding personnel, firefighters were able to limit damage to the affected vehicles while successfully protecting over 30 nearby vehicles, trailers and equipment from fire extension,” the fire district said in the release.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Agencies assisting at the scene included the Kane County Office of Emergency Management, the Carpentersville Fire Department, the West Dundee Fire Department, the Pingree Grove Fire Protection District and several others.