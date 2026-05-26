Bolingbrook, Plainfield South baseball win extra-inning regional play-ins: The Herald-News Monday Roundup

Baseball

Plainfield South 5, Rock Island 4 (10 inn.): At Plainfield on Monday, Jason Latimer singled in Richard Martinez for the walk-off, winning run in the Class 4A Moline Regional play-in victory for Plainfield South (12-17).

Matthew Rogers homered and drove home three, while Cam Kelliher, Michael Holmes, Connor Vlcek and Martinez provided two hits apiece for the victors in support of pitchers Michael Baetzel (4 IP, 1 ER, 1 K), Holmes (2 IP, 0 ER, 1 K) and winning reliever Rogers (4 IP, 0 R, 3 K).

Bolingbrook 7, Romeoville 5 (8 inn.): At Romeoville, the visiting Raiders scored twice in the top of the eighth – Damon Chandler scoring the winning run on a wild pitch – to eliminate Romeoville (14-22) and advance into the Class 4A Naperville Central Regional proper.

Chandler doubled twice in the game and drove in two runs, with Nathan Fetterman knocking two singles with two RBIs. TJ Marshall also had two hits for Bolingbrook in support of winning reliever Thomas McDermott (5 IP, 1 ER, 4 K).

For Romeoville, Jack Mulheron (1 IP, 2 ER, 2 K) suffered the pitching loss in relief of Tyler Rizzatto (7 IP, 5 ER, 5 K). Jeremy Thompson (two RBIs), Ashton Martinez, Alfredo Casas and Richard Conley (RBI) had two hits apiece.

Joliet Central 6, Eisenhower 4: At Joliet, the host Steelmen (11-25) won their Class 4A Homewood-Flossmoor Regional play-in game thanks to a five-run third inning.

Ryan Cooling (5 IP, 0 ER, 7 K) earned the pitching victory, with Tyler Long and Gilberto Garcia each working an inning of hitless, scoreless relief. Garcia and Long both tripled with an RBI, while Adam Sanchez doubled and drove home one.

Reed-Custer 6, Seneca 2: At Seneca in a play-in game of the Class 1A Seneca Regional, the host Fighting Irish (13-18) trailed throughout a season-ending loss to the Comets (8-24).

Reed-Custer was led by the pitching of Alejandro Fierro (7 IP, 2 ER, 4 K) and the bats of Chase Isaac (three singles, RBI), Cole Yeates (single, two RBIs) and Dhane Debelak (single, two RBIs).

Cam Shriey (1.1 IP, 5 ER, 3 K) was dealt the pitching loss, relieved ably by Grady Hall (5.2 IP, 0 ER, 2 K). Shriey hit a solo homer, one of just four hits for Seneca.

Peotone 15, Carver 0 (4 inn.): At Peotone, the host Blue Devils (4-21) dominated their Class 1A Manteno Regional play-in game, scoring 15 runs on eight hits.

Those hits included home runs from both Eli Chenoweth (one RBI) and Tyler Leitelt (two RBIs), with Cole Peppers singling, doubling and driving home two. Kayden Derkacy (4 IP, 0 R, 7 K) pitched the four-inning, no-hit shutout.

Plainfield East 21, East Aurora 1 (4 inn.): At Plainfield, the host Bengals (14-18) rolled in their Class 4A Benet Regional play-in game, knocking 17 hits and receiving a combined one-hitter from pitchers Keith Rice Jr., Jacob Salinas and Ryan Espinoza.

Connor Lamb provided three hits and five RBIs, Jeremiah Schmidt two hits and four RBIs and Victor Pietrzyk three hits and three runs batted in.

Plainfield North 10, Lincoln-Way West 9 (6 inn.): At Plainfield, the host Tigers scored seven runs in the sixth to take their regular-season finale over the visiting Warriors (24-9), with both teams using bullpen-by-committee pitching in preparation for this week’s regionals.

Chase Holtzman (three RBIs), Connor Eydenberg (two hits, two RBIs) and Logan Huegel (three RBIs) all homered for Plainfield North.

For L-W West, both Michael Pettit (four RBIs) and Owen Weber (RBI) hit home runs, Carson Paulas adding a three-hit day.

Minooka 14, Batavia 8: At Minooka, the Indians (28-6) rolled in another bullpen-by--committee regional tune-up contest.

Brady Kozlowski singled, homered and drove in three runs for Minooka. Ryan Keener (three hits, two RBIs) and Jason Duy (two hits, RBI) also paced the offense, with the Indians notching half of their 14 runs in the bottom of the first inning.