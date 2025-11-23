Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox earns another ‘A’ rating for patient safety

The Leapfrog Group once again has awarded Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox its 22nd consecutive “A” Hospital Safety Grade for patient safety.

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit watchdog group focused on patient safety, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to all general hospitals across the United States, according to a news release from Silver Cross.

Grades are assigned using evidence-based measures of patient safety focused exclusively on errors, accidents, injuries and infections," according to the release.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade “is the only hospital ratings program focused exclusively on preventable medical errors, injuries and infections that can lead to harm or even death,” according to the release.

To see Silver Cross Hospital‘s full grade details and to access essential patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.