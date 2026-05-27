Manlius church to host baked ham dinner June 20

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church’s Women of the ELCA will host a baked ham dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 20.

The dinner includes baked ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner rolls, green beans, homemade applesauce and dessert.

Tickets cost $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 10 and under and are free for children ages two and under. The tickets are available at the church.

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church is located at 202 S. Fourth St. in Manlius.

For more information, call 815-445-2073 or 815-878-0085.