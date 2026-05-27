Evangelical Free Church of Mt. Morris to serve concessions June 12

An estimated crowd of 2,500 turned out to listen to Fortunate Sons, a Creedence Clearwater tribute band, during the Jamboree Concert Series in Mt. Morris on Friday, Aug, 29, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

The Evangelical Free Church of Mt. Morris will host concessions for the summer’s first Mt. Morris Jamboree on Friday, June 12.

The menu will include pulled pork sandwiches, coleslaw and chips, along with home-baked goods and bottled water. Serving is from 5:30-7:30 p.m., while supplies last.

Donations will be accepted, with all of the funds received going to the Mt. Morris Park Board for projects at Zickuhr Park.

The weekly Friday night concerts are held during the summer from 7-9 p.m. at the band shell in downtown Mt. Morris. Classic rock band Jonny Lyons and the Pride will perform June 12.

The Evangelical Free Church of Mt. Morris has been a part of the Mt. Morris community for more than 65 years. Worship services are held every Sunday at 10 a.m., preceded by Sunday School for all ages at 8:30 a.m. Kingdom Kids is held during the worship service for youngsters ages 4-9, and a staffed nursery is available for children younger than 4. The church is located at 102 S. Seminary Ave.

For more information call the church office at 815-734-4942.