Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Everyday Heroes   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Illinois Valley

Streator police announce Memorial Day seatbelt enforcement

emergency lights

Emergency lights

By Tom Collins

The Streator Police Department is joining law enforcement agencies across Illinois for the 2026 “Click It or Ticket” campaign running May 15-26 during the Memorial Day travel period.

Officers will conduct high-visibility enforcement day and night, focusing on seat belt violations. Motorists who fail to buckle up can expect to be stopped and ticketed.

Illinois law requires all drivers and passengers to wear seat belts. While usage has increased to 93% in 2025, unrestrained fatalities remain a concern — especially at night.

The “Click It or Ticket” initiative is funded with federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation. For more information on safe driving practices, visit ItsNotaGameIllinois.com.

La Salle CountyPolice ReportsMyWebTimesPremiumIllinois Valley Front Headlines
Tom Collins

Tom Collins

Tom Collins covers criminal justice in La Salle County.