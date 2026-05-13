Joliet Chamber announces top 3 Civic Bee finalists advancing to state competition

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce Foundation recently announced the top three finalists from its 2026 National Civics Bee Regional Competition, held at presenting sponsor Lewis University in Romeoville on April 28. The finalists are Astha Savalia, Naperville, Kennedy Junior High School (first place); Aisha Chavda, Plainfield, Timber Ridge Middle School (second place); and Reva Savalia, Naperville, Kennedy Junior High School (third place). (Photo provided by the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry)

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce Foundation recently announced the top three finalists from its 2026 National Civics Bee Regional Competition, held at presenting sponsor Lewis University in Romeoville on April 28.

The event’s supporting sponsor was Legat Architects.

The finalists are Astha Savalia, Naperville, Kennedy Junior High School (first place); Aisha Chavda, Plainfield, Timber Ridge Middle School (second place); and Reva Savalia, Naperville, Kennedy Junior High School (third place).

They each received cash prizes, awarded by the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce Foundation, through Lewis University’s support.

Jen Howard, president of the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said Aisha Chavda won at state last year and proceeded to nationals and that Astha Savalia and Reva Savalia are sisters.

Howard said the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation started the Civics Bee about three years ago and any chamber of commerce in any state can be a regional host.

This was the first year the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce Foundation served as a regional host, Howard said. She estimated that Illinois had five regional sponsors in 2026.

Each regional sponsor’s top three winners will compete in the state competition this summer in Springfield – and the winners of each state competition will compete in nationals this fall, Howard said.

“I’m really proud of our staff that we could bring this type of competition to our middle schoolers,” Howard said. “Our judge were thrilled to be a part of it.”

Howard said its important to for young people to be interested in civics and have good knowledge of the government’s structure and different levels of government agencies and the court system because “they’re going to replace us one day.”

“And it’s important for business owners and the business community to be aware of the legislation that happens locally, statewide and nationally because that all affects businesses,” Howard said.

Howard said six Joliet Chamber members met with U.S. Rep.Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville on May 7 in the Chamber office to address priorities and concerns.