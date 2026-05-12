Lockport baseball gets past Lincoln-Way West: The Herald-News Monday Roundup

BASEBALL

Lockport 5, Lincoln-Way West 2: Adam Kozak slugged a two-run triple to pace the offense for the Porters, while Anthony Farina scattered eight hits and struck out three in a complete game. Michael Pettit had three hits, including a double, to lead West.

Joliet Catholic 6, Benet 1: Rocco Szembalan allowed two hits and an unearned run while striking out six in six innings for the Hilltoppers, with Koen Lynes striking out two in his one relief inning. John Curbis, Jacob Wojciechowski, Steve Martin, Kael Lynes and Nick Koontz all had an RBI.

Lincoln-Way Central 4, Andrew 1: Owen Novak allowed six hits and struck out eight in six innings for the Knights. Tyler Arnold led the offense with three hits, while Daniel Houston had two hits, including a double, and an RBI.

Providence 12, Fenwick 5: Landon Ehman, Sam Webb, and Tyler Lanzi all had two RBIs for the Celtics in the victory.

Minooka 14, Bolingbrook 2 (5 inn.): Landon Currie was 2 for 2 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Indians’ offense, while Brady Kozlowski added a home run and two RBIs. Cam Rujawitz struck out six in four innings. Pharrell Weekley and Evan Kopacka each had an RBI for the Raiders.

Lemont 7, Oak Forest 3: Brett Tucker had two hits, including a double, and an RBI for Lemont, while Nate Zdenovek struck out seven in a complete game.

Yorkville 9, Plainfield North 5: Matt McCormich (triple) and John Andretich (double) each had two hits and two RBIs for the Tigers in the loss.

Plainfield South 6, Joliet Central 3: Cam Vicek and Matthew Rogers (double) each had three hits to lead the Cougars to the win. Gilberto Garcia had two doubles and two RBIs to pace the Steelmen.

Romeoville 10, Plainfield East 0 (6 inn): Tyler Rizzatto threw a one-hitter with nine strikeouts for the Spartans, while Jeremy Thompson had three hits, including a home run, and five RBIs. Jeffrey Wheeler doubled for the lone Bengals hit.

Morris 6, Sycamore 5: Landon Norris was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs to lead Morris to the win, while Bryce Lee struck out five in a complete game.

Wilmington 10, Streator 0: Cooper Holman struck out 11 and allowed three hits in six innings for the Wildcats, while Ryan Kettman was 4 for 5 with a double.

Coal City 9, Reed-Custer 1: Carter Nicholson (two doubles, two RBIs), Ethan Olson (double, three RBIs), Donnie Ladas (double, two RBIs) and Bobby Rodriguez (double, RBI) all had two hits to lead the Coalers to the win. Dhane Debelak had two of the three Comet hits.

SOFTBALL

Beecher 2, Providence 1 (8 inn.): Macie Robbins struck out 10 in a complete game for the Celtics, but it wasn’t enough against the defending Class 2A state champions. Ava Misch had the lone RBI for Providence in the bottom of the seventh.

Joliet West 18, Joliet Central 2 (5 inn.): Ella Featherston (triple), Mallory Crisafulli (RBI), Mackenzie Mielke, Caitlyn Jadron (three RBIs) and Olivia Horn all had two hits for the Tigers in the win, while Haydn Voss homered for Joliet Central.

Lemont 14, Oak Forest 4: Mila Mardjetko struck out eight in a complete game for Lemont, while Jessi Pontrelli was 3 for 4 and scored four runs.

Lincoln-Way East 20, Homewood-Flossmoor 0: Mackenzie Bacha was 4 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs for the Griffins, while Anie Balta had two homers and drove in four.

Minooka 9, Oswego East 6: Olivia Boyd led the Indians with three hits in the win, while Addison Crumly had two hits, including a double, and an RBI. Winning pitcher Emma Best had a home run and two RBIs, while Ava Knutsen had two hits and three RBIs.

Plainfield Central 2, Plainfield East 1 (9 inn.): The Wildcats scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth when Melody Mojica was hit by a pitch. Emma Sommerfeld homered in the fifth for the other run. Winning pitcher Kalynn Howe went the distance, striking out seven. Jocelyn Cushard struck out 15 for the Bengals, while Layla Iverson had two hits and the lone RBI.

Oswego 4, Plainfield North 2: Keegan Simmons had two hits and an RBI for the Tigers in the loss to the defending Class 4A state champions.

Romeoville 6, Plainfield South 1: Winning pitcher Lily Roberts struck out 18 and allowed one hit for the Spartans. She also two hits at the plate, along with Sara Miftari and Kalli Tang. Gracie Semega had the lone hit for South,

Morris 18, Serena 3 (4 inn.): Cami Pfeifer was 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for Morris, while Halie Olson was 3 for 3 with two doubles. Alyssa Jepson (RBI), Ella Urbasek (double, two RBIs) and Tessa Shannon (double, three RBIs) all had two hits.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Bolingbrook def. Homewood-Flossmoor 25-22, 25-23: Edison Ah-Yo had 17 kills and three digs to lead the Raiders to the win, while Dylan Barrera had five kills and a block. Daniel Kaduthodil had 16 assists, while Dom Piatruszewski had eight assists and four digs and Ryan Baravia had seven digs.

Lincoln-Way East def. Wheaton-Warrenville South 19-25, 25-21, 25-20: Carter Geiger had 14 kills and eight digs to lead the Griffins to the win, while Nate Rizzo and Henry Yacobozzi had seven kills and two blocks each. Ryan Kim had 36 assists and six digs, while Marty Dwyer had eight digs.

BOYS WATER POLO

Lockport 21, Hinsdale Central 4: At the Hinsdale Central Sectional, the eighth-seeded Porters advanced and will take on top-seeded Waubonsie Valley on Wednesday.