Joliet woman wins Will County forest district’s photo contest capturing ‘magical moment’ at O’Hara Woods

Michelle Wendling of Joliet won the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Preserve the Moment photo contest in April with this photo taken at O’Hara Woods Preserve in Romeoville. (Michelle Wendling)

Michelle Wendling of Joliet won the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Preserve the Moment photo contest in April with a picture of Virginia bluebells carpeting the forest floor at O’Hara Woods Preserve in Romeoville.

Wendling visits O’Hara Woods during bluebell season because the dainty spring blooms make the woods look magical, like a fairy tale. She snapped the winning shot on a hike before work.

“There was a morning fog, and when the rising sun hit the fog, everything began to glow in the most heavenly light,” she told forest preserve district staff via email. “It was just a magical moment, with that light and the bluebells. Something extra special.”

Honorable mentions were awarded to Laurie Lasseter of Woodridge for her photo of a northern flicker at Whalon Lake in Naperville; Doug Matulis of New Lenox for his photo of a coyote at Messenger Woods Nature Preserve in Homer Glen; and Joe Viola of Shorewood for a picture of two squirrels at Rock Run Rookery Preserve in Joliet.

Monthly winners, who receive $75 gift cards, will be chosen through Dec. 31. They will advance to a final round in January, where Facebook likes will determine the top three finishers, who will receive $500, $250 and $150 gift cards, respectively.

Participants are encouraged to read the rules at reconnectwithnature.org before entering. Up to five photos taken in a Will County forest preserve can be submitted per month.