Joliet man accused of disturbance at City Square

A sign for Joliet City Square seen on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Felix Sarver)

A Joliet man who appeared intoxicated to officers was accused of trespassing at City Square and attempting to fight a man in front of the Rialto Square Theatre, police said.

At 8:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to City Square near Chicago and Van Buren streets for a report of a disturbance, said Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

When officers arrived, they learned Gregory Thornton, 34, was allegedly consuming alcohol in the area and they saw a bottle of alcohol near Thornton, English said.

“Thornton appeared to be intoxicated and was instructed to leave the area, which he initially did,” English said.

But Thornton later returned and he was issued a city ordinance citation for criminal trespass to land, English said. Thornton was again directed to leave the area, he said.

“After leaving the property, Thornton approached a man in front of the Rialto Square Theatre and made threats about wanting to fight him,” English said.

Thornton was taken into custody on probable cause of disorderly conduct. Court records did not show charges against Thorton. He was given a court appearance date of May 29.

Last week, the city finalized rules on the conduct allowed at City Square, including a ban on liquor except when it’s allowed.

Alcohol is prohibited unless it is in the city-approved cup that makes the City Square part of the social district.

The rules also include a “limited” ban on begging and panhandling, as well as a ban on sleeping in City Square.