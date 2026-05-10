Joliet Junior College gets $800,000 in federal funds for small business training program

Joliet Junior College’s Entrepreneur & Business Center recently received an $800,000 federal allocation, secured by U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin.

The $800,000 will provide “training and advising to entrepreneurs with a focus on women, minorities, and veteran-owned small businesses,” according to Durbin’s website.

The funding will allow Joliet Junior College to add more business advisors for one-on-one consultations and offer workshops and training to students and the public, according to the website.

The funding will allow the Entrepreneur & Business Center to increase its presence in Grundy County and add more office hours at JJC’s Romeoville campus, Brian Kincaid, Entrepreneur & Business Center manager, said in a news release from Joliet Junior College.

In addition, the funding will “enhance training related to working with state and local governments, including assistance with required certifications and compliance processes,” according to the release.

In 2025, the Entrepreneur & Business Center received 275 client inquiries, assisted 10 businesses in securing funding, launched 16 business websites, and launched or supported 26 businesses.

The Entrepreneur & Business Center provides business startup support services and recently added advising and seminars for existing businesses to help them “strengthen operations, plan for growth and adapt to changing economic conditions,” according to the release.

Clients include “aspiring entrepreneurs, established small businesses, nonprofit organizations, and high school and college students exploring entrepreneurship as a career pathway,” according to the release.

Joliet Junior College expects an increased number of individuals and organizations will seek support from the Entrepreneur & Business Center due to these expanded resources.