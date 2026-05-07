Manhattan to host Touch-A-Truck, open house event this weekend

The Village of Manhattan invites residents and visitors to attend a free, interactive Touch-A-Truck Event and open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Village Hall, 260 Market Place.

This family-friendly event will include the opportunity to explore a wide variety of vehicles, including fire trucks, police cars, public works equipment, a SWAT truck and more. Visitors will also have a chance to meet local first responders and public works professionals.

In addition to the vehicles, the event will also feature face painting, balloon artists and guided tours of Village Hall. Food trucks from Keke’s Donuts, Kona Ice, Nicky V’s and Taco Giselle will also be on site.