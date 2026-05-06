Coroner IDs driver who died in Joliet multi-vehicle crash

One of the vehicles involved in a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Essington Road and Black Road in Joliet on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. (Felix Sarver)

The 73-year-old woman who died after Tuesday’s multi-vehicle crash in Joliet has been identified by the coroner.

Marilyn Hertko, of Joliet, was pronounced dead at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday at Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Hertko was the driver of Subaru Forester that was involved in a crash at the intersection of Black Road and Essington Road.

Officers responded to the crash at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, said Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

The preliminary investigation by officers led them to determine the Hertko’s vehicle was traveling east on Black Road and approaching the Essington Road intersection, English said.

He said the woman’s vehicle allegedly entered the intersection “at a high rate of speed” before striking a Chrysler Pacifica.

The scene of a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Essington Road and Black Road in Joliet on Tuesday, May 5,2026. A 73-year-old driver died following the crash. (Felix Sarver)

The Chrysler Pacifica had been heading north on Essington Road and making a left turn on a green traffic arrow to get on a westbound lane of Black Road, English said.

After Hertko’s vehicle struck the Chrysler Pacifica, it then struck a Ford Explorer and a Jeep Liberty before rolling over, he said.

The 53-year-old woman driving the Chrysler Pacifica was extricated from her vehicle and she, along with a juvenile passenger, were taken to a hospital, English said.

A passenger in the Jeep Liberty was treated at the scene by paramedics for a minor injury, English said.

Officers had the intersection blocked off for at least four hours for the investigation.

Anyone with video footage or additional information on the crash should contact the Joliet Police Department’s traffic unit at 815-724-3010.