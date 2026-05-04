Teen charged with Joliet stabbing at Riverwalk Homes

A teen in Joliet has been charged with stabbing another teen at the Riverwalk Homes apartment building in Joliet, police said.

The 17-year-old male victim of the stabbing remains in critical condition at Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.

The other 17-year-old male who was detained by police has been charged as a juvenile with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne Englis said

The case was reviewed by the Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow’s Office.

The 17-year-old suspect has been transported to River Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

English said the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with videos or information related to this incident should contact the Joliet Police Department’s investigations division at 815- 724-3020.

If they want to stay anonymous, they can contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or submit a tip online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.