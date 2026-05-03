IDOT putting in full lane closures on I-55 at I-80 in Will County over consecutive nights

An Interstate 80 sign is displayed during a press conference at Joliet Junior College about the Rebuild Illinois in January 2022 in Joliet. (Shaw Local News Network)

As part of ongoing efforts to rebuild the Interstate 80 bridges over Interstate 55, in Joliet, Channahon and Shorewood, a full closure will be required in both directions of I-55 at I-80 over two consecutive nights, beginning Tuesday, weather permitting.

The closures are necessary to safely install steel beams on the I-80 bridge over the interstate, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

The schedule for the work is as follows:

Tuesday

Starting at 8 p.m., eastbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane between River Road and I-55.

Starting at 9 p.m., northbound and southbound I-55 will be reduced to one lane between Illinois Route 59 and U.S. Route 6.

At 11 p.m., the westbound I-80 ramp to southbound I-55 will close.

Between midnight and 5 a.m., northbound I-55 will be fully closed at I-80.

During that time, a detour will direct northbound I-55 traffic to exit at eastbound I-80 to northbound Houbolt Road and reenter westbound I-80 to access northbound I-55.

One lane on northbound and southbound I-55 will reopen by 5 a.m., with all lanes and ramps open by 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday

Starting at 8 p.m., eastbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane between River Road and I-55.

Starting at 9 p.m., northbound and southbound I-55 will be reduced to one lane between Illinois 59 and U.S. 6.

At 11 p.m., the westbound I-80 ramp to southbound I-55 will close.

Between midnight and 5 a.m., southbound I-55 will be fully closed at I-80.

During that time, a detour will direct southbound I-55 traffic to exit at westbound I-80 to southbound Ridge Road and reenter eastbound I-80 to access southbound I-55.

All lanes and ramps will reopen by 6 a.m. Thursday

IDOT expects the work to be completed by 6 a.m. Thursday, May 7.

For more information, visit I80will.org. The mobile-friendly website features project information, photos, and the ability to submit questions and comments to the project team via a “Contact” link. Find traffic and road conditions at gettingaroundillinois.com. You also can follow IDOT on Facebook and X.