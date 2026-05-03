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The Herald-News

IDOT putting in full lane closures on I-55 at I-80 in Will County over consecutive nights

Work planned Tuesday and Wednesday

An Interstate 80 sign is displayed during a press conference at Joliet Junior College. State representatives held a press conference about the Rebuild Illinois project and more specifically the extension of Houbolt Road. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 in Joliet.

An Interstate 80 sign is displayed during a press conference at Joliet Junior College about the Rebuild Illinois in January 2022 in Joliet. (Shaw Local News Network)

By Judy Harvey

As part of ongoing efforts to rebuild the Interstate 80 bridges over Interstate 55, in Joliet, Channahon and Shorewood, a full closure will be required in both directions of I-55 at I-80 over two consecutive nights, beginning Tuesday, weather permitting.

The closures are necessary to safely install steel beams on the I-80 bridge over the interstate, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

The schedule for the work is as follows:

Tuesday

  • Starting at 8 p.m., eastbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane between River Road and I-55.
  • Starting at 9 p.m., northbound and southbound I-55 will be reduced to one lane between Illinois Route 59 and U.S. Route 6.
  • At 11 p.m., the westbound I-80 ramp to southbound I-55 will close.
  • Between midnight and 5 a.m., northbound I-55 will be fully closed at I-80.
  • During that time, a detour will direct northbound I-55 traffic to exit at eastbound I-80 to northbound Houbolt Road and reenter westbound I-80 to access northbound I-55.
  • One lane on northbound and southbound I-55 will reopen by 5 a.m., with all lanes and ramps open by 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday

  • Starting at 8 p.m., eastbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane between River Road and I-55.
  • Starting at 9 p.m., northbound and southbound I-55 will be reduced to one lane between Illinois 59 and U.S. 6.
  • At 11 p.m., the westbound I-80 ramp to southbound I-55 will close.
  • Between midnight and 5 a.m., southbound I-55 will be fully closed at I-80.
  • During that time, a detour will direct southbound I-55 traffic to exit at westbound I-80 to southbound Ridge Road and reenter eastbound I-80 to access southbound I-55.
  • All lanes and ramps will reopen by 6 a.m. Thursday

IDOT expects the work to be completed by 6 a.m. Thursday, May 7.

For more information, visit I80will.org. The mobile-friendly website features project information, photos, and the ability to submit questions and comments to the project team via a “Contact” link. Find traffic and road conditions at gettingaroundillinois.com. You also can follow IDOT on Facebook and X.

Interstate 80Rebuild IllinoisIllinois Department of TransportationIllinoisShaw Local Front HeadlinesTrafficJolietChannahonShorewoodWill CountyGrundy CountyRoad WorkRoadsConstruction
Judy Harvey

Judy Harvey

News editor for The Herald-News. More than 30 years as a journalist in community news in Will County and the greater Chicago region.