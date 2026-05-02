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The Herald-News

Work on U.S. Route 6 in Joliet will cause delays, lane closures

Construction barricade and barrel at the intersection of Illinois Route 53 and Renwick Road/Ninth Street in Lockport on Oct. 28, 2025.

The public can expect delays and intermittent lane closures along portions of U.S. Route 6 in Joliet as Illinois Department of Transportation does a repaving project this summer. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

By Judy Harvey

A patching and resurfacing of Channahon Road (U.S. Route 6) project from Terry Drive to Larkin Avenue (Illinois Route 7) in Joliet will require daytime lane closures beginning Monday.

The $2 million project is expected to be completed in August, said the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Access to residences and businesses within the work zone will be maintained throughout construction, IDOT said.

The public can expect delays and intermittent lane closures and should allow extra time for trips through this area, IDOT said.

Alternate routes are encouraged.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

For more information on IDOT projects, visit idot.illinois.gov.

Find traffic and road conditions at gettingaroundillinois.com or follow IDOT on Facebook and X.

Will CountyChannahonJolietTrafficRoad WorkConstructionGrundy County Front HeadlinesIllinois Department of TransportationShaw Local Front Headlines
Judy Harvey

Judy Harvey

News editor for The Herald-News. More than 30 years as a journalist in community news in Will County and the greater Chicago region.