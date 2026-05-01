QuikTrip travel center opens in Minooka

QuikTrip, a convenience and gasoline retailer, opened a new travel center at 501 N. Ridge Road in Minooka in April 2026. (Photo provided by QuikTrip)

QuikTrip, a convenience and gasoline retailer, has opened a new travel center in Minooka.

This 20th Illinois location is at 501 N. Ridge Road in Minooka, near Interstate 80 at Exit 122, and has room to service 20 cars for gas and six diesel bays for trucks, according to a news release from QuikTrip.

Other features of the Minooka travel center include QT Kitchens, which offers a wide selection of grab-and-go items and made-to-order items, according to the release.

Menu items include The Big Q fountain drinks, hot dogs with a choice of toppings, fresh pizza, breakfast sandwiches and 12 coffee choices on tap, including hot and iced lattes made with real milk and freshly ground beans, according to the release.

Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has established more than 1,100 stores across 20 states and employs more than 31,000 people. Stores in Bridgeview and South Holland are under construction.

The Minooka QuikTrip created approximately 24 new jobs, according to the release.

To apply, visit quiktrip.com/store-jobs.

QuikTrip also donate 5% of annual net profits to charitable organizations in its communities, focusing on supporting public safety and at-risk youth.

For more information, visit quiktrip.com/community.