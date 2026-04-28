Joliet’s Bicentennial Bluffs Neighborhood Association needs volunteers for annual cleanup

Volunteers for the fall 2025 Bicentennial Bluffs Neighborhood Association neighborhood cleanup pose for a photo at the event's conclusion. Volunteers are needed for the spring event, which will take place Saturday, May 2, 2026. (Photo provided by the Bicentennial Bluffs Neighborhood Association)

The Bicentennial Bluffs Neighborhood Association in Joliet needs volunteers for its annual spring community cleanup.

This is the 11th year for “coming together and working on beautifying our neighborhood,” said Candace Johnson, who co-leads the Bicentennial Bluffs Neighborhood Association with Sara Stovall.

“Our bi-annual neighborhood cleanups improve safety, beautify the area, and help protect the environment by removing litter and hazards,” Johnson said. “It also brings neighbors together, strengthening community pride and creating a more connected and engaged neighborhood for residents to be proud of.”

Volunteers are seen participating in the fall 2025 Bicentennial Bluffs Neighborhood Association neighborhood cleanup. Volunteers are needed for the spring event, which will take place Saturday, May 2, 2026. (Photo provided by Bicentennial Bluffs Neighborhood Association )

Volunteers will meet at 10 a.m. May 2 at the St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church gym, 310 N. Broadway St. in Joliet.

“We serve doughnuts, have volunteers sign in and distribute supplies,” Johnson said, “They will also be encouraged to enter their names for one of the many raffle prizes.”

Johnson said the event typically attracts 25 to 50 volunteers.

The annual Bicentennial Bluffs Neighborhood Association spring cleanup on Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Joliet will include free doughnuts, a raffle and a free "thank you, lunch." In this photos, volunteers gather for the fall 2025 cleanup. (Photo provided by Bicentennial Bluffs Neighborhood Association)

Volunteers often include neighborhood residents, residents from surrounding neighborhoods, and members from Joliet’s Community Emergency Response Team, St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church and the Joliet Police Department Neighborhood Oriented Police Team, Johnson said.

“Essentially, it’s a great way to contribute to the city and neighborhood that we all live in, love and want to see prosper while seeing neighbors and making new friends,” Johnson said.

Waste Management is a new partner for 2026, Johnson said.

After the cleanup ends around noon, volunteers will receive a “thank you lunch,” Johnson said.

Volunteers for the fall 2025 Bicentennial Bluffs Neighborhood Association neighborhood enjoy a "thank you, lunch" after their hard work. Volunteers are needed for the spring event, which will take place Saturday, May 2, 2026. (Photo provided by Bicentennial Bluffs Neighborhood Association)

“[We] announce the raffle winners and ask everyone to participate in a community photo, showcasing our amazing neighbors who volunteer and love our community,” Johnson said.