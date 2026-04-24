Four Will County students awarded Summer in Ireland scholarships

The Irish American Society of County Will board members Mary Whalen Johnson and Tim Broderick join 2026 IASCW Student Scholars (from left) Weston McCure, Julia Szymala, Madeline Punda and Austin Dietz. IASCW Executive Director Tim Brophy presented certificates to the students at the annual IASCW Scholarship Banquet on Sunday, April 19, at the Knights of Columbus, 100 S. 129th Infantry Drive in Joliet. (Photo provided by The Irish American Society of County Will )

The Irish American Society of County Will recently selected four students to receive Summer in Ireland scholarship awards.

Austin Dietz, Wilmington High School; Julia Szymala, Joliet Catholic Academy; Weston McCure, Lincoln-Way West High School; and Madelyn Punda, Plainfield East High School will each receive $4,400, according to a news release from the Irish American Society of County Will.

The Irish American Society of County Will Executive Director Tim Brophy presented certificates to the students at the annual IASCW Scholarship Banquet on April 19 at the Knights of Columbus, 100 S. 129th Infantry Drive in Joliet.

The funds will go toward the Irish Life Experience study abroad summer program tuition of $6,050.

“During the summer in Ireland, students are introduced to its magical landscape and rich heritage through a variety of workshops, classes, and tours,” according to the Irish Life Experience website, adding that the experience emphasizes “culture, education, travel, safety and fun.”

The students will travel to Ireland from June 28 to July 23.

Three 2025 scholars also attended the 2026 IASCW Scholarship Banquet: Jacob Schmidt, Plainfield South High School; Sally Clifford, Wilmington High School; and Michaela Ryan, Providence Catholic High School in New Lenox.

Since 1983, the IASCW has awarded scholarships to 63 students, including 2026 recipients.

For more information, visit countywillirish.net and irishlifeexperience.com.