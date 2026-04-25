Free plant swap draws gardeners to Shorewood

Plant lovers in Troy Township, Shorewood, and Joliet can swap seeds, cuttings, and houseplants for free at the annual plant swap.

The event runs from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 17 at Troy Township Offices, 25448 W. Seil Road, Shorewood.

It’s free and open to all residents in the three communities. No commercial landscapers or resellers allowed — this is strictly a residential exchange.

Bring whatever you’re willing to trade: houseplants, cuttings, seeds, or plant accessories. Set-up space is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Both parties must agree to any swap.

Troy Township, the village of Shorewood, Shorewood-Troy Public Library, and Joliet Public Library co-host the event.

The event has grown steadily since its launch four years ago, drawing gardeners and plant enthusiasts looking to connect with neighbors who share their passion.

“We started the Plant Swap to build community and help residents share what they grow,” Troy Township Supervisor Joseph D. Baltz said in a news release. “It’s become a great way for neighbors to connect over plants.”

If rain cancels the May 17 date, the swap will move to Sunday, May 31, from noon to 2 p.m.

For complete rules and details, visit troytownship.com under calendar of events, or call 815-744-1968 or 815-725-2150.