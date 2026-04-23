Jocelyn Cushard’s shutout lifts Plainfield East past Plainfield Central: The Herald-News Wednesday Roundup

SOFTBALL

Plainfield East 2, Plainfield Central 0: Jocelyn Cushard threw a six-hit shutout with seven strikeouts for the Bengals (12-2, 5-1) in the Southwest Prairie Conference win. Layla Iverson and Marie Marcum each had two hits for East, while Kaleigh Cawthon doubled and scored. Evelyn Prochaska had a double among two hits to lead the offense for Central (11-6, 4-2).

Morris 1, LaSalle-Peru 0 (8 inn.): Hailie Olson doubled in Ava Petersen in the top of the eighth inning for Morris (15-4, 3-2) in the Interstate Eight Conference win. Winning pitcher Mylie Hughes threw all eight innings, allowing just four hits and striking out nine.

Lincoln-Way East 11, Andrew 1 (5 inn): Grace Duncan and Mia Balta each homered for the Griffins (13-4, 6-1) in the SouthWest Suburban Conference win, while Monica Hickey was 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Balta struck out four in the complete game.

Lincoln-Way West 8, Lemont 2: Reese Forsythe went 3 for 4 to spark the offense for the Warriors (16-5) in the nonconference win, while Reese Cusack (HR), Molly Finn, Jess Noga and Abby Brueggmann all had two hits. Jessica Pontrelli and Brooklynn Peslak had two hits each for Lemont (11-5).

Joliet Catholic 8, Marian Catholic 5: Winning pitcher Ella Nurczyk went 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs to lead the Angels (4-15, 1-5) to the East Suburban Catholic Conference win, while Addy Rizzatto also homered and Emma Mackey added two hits.

Lockport 11, Homewood-Flossmoor 6: Leadoff hitter Taylor Lane went 3 for 5 and scored four runs for the Porters (13-5-1, 6-1-0), while Giovanni Diciolla had three hits, Olivia Picciola doubled twice and Sydney Amschler (double, 3 RBIs) and Kate Richardson (3 runs) had two hits each.

Minooka 11, Oswego East 5: Olivia Boyd had four hits, including a triple, and three RBIs to lead the Indians (11-5, 5-1) to the Southwest Prairie Conference win. Addison Crumly had a double and three RBIs among two hits, while Ava Knutsen doubled and Lexi Bukala had two hits in support of winning pitcher Emma Best.

Plainfield South 6, Romeoville 5: The Cougars (5-13, 2-4) rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh to earn the walk-off win in the Southwest Prairie Conference contest. Winning pitcher Katelyn Senese’s RBI single was the winning hit. Senese and Gracie Semega had two hits for South, while Kasia Brandt and Sara Miftari each had two hits for Romeoville (3-11, 1-5).

Oswego 3, Plainfield North 0: The Tigers (7-6, 3-3) managed just four hits against the defending Class 4A state champions in the Southwest Prairie Conference loss, singles by Sophia Femenis, Taylor Franks, Abigail Mayes and Bella Nuccio.

Lincoln-Way Central 13, Stagg 0 (5 inn.): Jenna Lee had a pair of doubles and three RBIs among three hits to lead the Knights (4-17, 1-6) to the SouthWest Suburban Conference win, while Audrey Hennings (double) also had three hits. Lainie McLaughlin added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Lee, Lauren Podkul and Madelyn Lanigan combined in the circle for the win.

Seneca 13, Midland 0 (5 inn): Tessa Krull threw a perfect game with 10 strikeouts for the Irish (19-0, 8-0) in the Tri-County Conference win. She also was 3 for 3 with a home run, a double and four RBIs at the plate. Graysen Provance had two triples and three RBIs, while Lexie Buis (2 RBIs) and Hayden Pfeifer (double) also had two hits.

BASEBALL

Lincoln-Way East 4, Lincoln-Way Central 0: Colin Bettenhausen allowed four hits and struck out 12 in six innings for the Griffins (17-1, 6-1). Matt Safarik led the offense, going 3 for 3, while Cooper Johnson doubled twice. Luke Tingley, Connor McCabe, Des Gill and Christian Lovingfoss all had a hit for the Knights (11-6, 4-1).

Sandburg 7, Lincoln-Way West 6: Quentin Lange went 2 for 4 with three RBIs to lead the Warriors (12-4, 5-2) in the Southwest Prairie Conference loss.

Lockport 7, Stagg 0: Austin Winge and Anthony Farina combined on a four-hitter with 12 strikeouts for the Porters (12-7, 5-0) in the SouthWest Suburban Conference win. Kaden O’Leary and Jack Schiek each had three hits, including a double, while Drew Satunas had two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs.

Lemont 10, Shepard 0 (6 inn.): Connor Madej threw a no-hitter with eight strikeouts for Lemont. Mike Kalkowski had a pair of doubles and three RBIs to pace the offense

Beecher 6, Reed-Custer 4: Christian Mounts and Dhane Debelak each had two hits, including a double, to lead the Comets (5-11) in the nonconference loss.

Dwight 10, Iroquois West 7: Evan Cox and Joey Starks (double) each had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Trojans (9-8, 4-5) to the Tri-County Conference win, while Asher Kargle and Jackson Launius each added two hits.

GIRLS SOCCER

Marist 8, Joliet Catholic 0: The Angels dropped the East Suburban Catholic Conference match.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Lockport def. Minooka 25-16, 25-20: Lockport (17-4) picked up the nonconference win behind 10 kills from Aiden Morgan, six kills and a block from Ryan Beaumont and 15 assists from Antonio Fiordirosa.

BOYS TENNIS

Morris 4, Rochelle 1: Connor Barth won his match at No. 1 singles to improve to 9-0 for Morris, while Andrew Ochoa improved to 8-1 with his win at No. 2 singles. Also winning were the doubles teams of Chase McConnell and Hunter Lindenborn and Connor Bogard and Cole Anderson.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Wednesday Night Lights Invitational: At Montini, Providence finished fourth out of seven teams with 69 points. Katelyn Walker finished second in the 200-meter dash for the Celtics and third in the 100, while teammate Sydney Earing was second in the triple jump.

Homewood-Flossmoor Triangular: Lincoln-Way East finished second with 68.5 points, behind Homewood-Flossmoor’s total of 85.5 and ahead of Sandburg’s 9. Winners for the Griffins were Olive Royce in the 800-meter run, Aubrey Clark in the 1600, Emmy Lecki in the 300 hurdles, the 4x100 relay of Lecki, Aubrey Drummond, Jillian Marshall and Emily Scaletta, the 4x400 relay of Romanna Daoran, Olivia Contaldi, Amelia Clark and Lucy Corbett, Teegan Knipper in the high jump, and Emily Cech in the pole vault.