Joliet West baseball rallies from seven down to trip Plainfield South: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

BASEBALL

Joliet West 12, Plainfield South 11: The Tigers (12-5-1, 4-0-0) trailed 8-1, but stormed all the way back for the Southwest Prairie Conference win. Daniel Lukancic had three hits, including two doubles, and two RBIs, while Henry Young and Keegan Schwarting each had two RBIs.

Plainfield Central 5, Romeoville 4 (8 inn.): The Spartans (6-12, 3-5) scored three in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings, but the Wildcats (9-5-1, 4-0-0) scored on an RBI single by Sam Bathan in the top of the eighth to come away with the Southwest Prairie Conference win. AJ Lopez and Colin Coberly each had two hits for Central, while Jeremy Thompson went 4 for 4 with two doubles for Romeoville.

Minooka 8, Yorkville 3: Rhett Harris had a double and three RBIs to lead the Indians (13-4) to the win, while Joey Rutz went 2 for 3. Winning pitcher Cam Rujawitz allowed just three hits and no earned runs in a complete game, striking out five.

Mt. Carmel 13, Providence 11: The Celtics fell behind 13-3 after three innings, but a furious comeback fell just short. Sammy Atkinson and Mason Almazan each had three hits for Providence, while Sam Webb was 2 for 5 with four RBIs.

Plainfield East 18, Joliet Central 8: The Bengals got three hits, including a homer, and four RBIs from Jeremy Stokes in the win, while Jeremiah Schmidt also had three hits. Kyle Menelli and Connor Lamb added two hits. Robert Pena led the Steelmen, going 2 for 2 with three RBIs.

Plainfield North 17, Oswego East 1 (5 inn.): Logan Huegel (2 for 3) and Ian Datwyler each homered for the Tigers, while Evan Monaco and winning pitcher Colin Ogden added two hits each. Ogden threw a two-hitter and struck out one.

Bolingbrook 3, Oswego 2: Nathan Fetterman had two hits and an RBI to lead the Raiders to the Southwest Prairie Conference win, while winning pitcher Luke Bednarski struck out 10 in six innings.

Lemont 12, Bremen 6: Lemont trailed 6-0 early, but put up 12 unanswered runs to secure the win. Ethan Kelby had three doubles and four RBIs, while teammate Mateo Rendina was 4 for 4 with an RBI.

Coal City 12, Herscher 0 (5 inn.): Lance Cuddy threw a three-hit shutout with seven strikeouts for the Coalers, while Gavin Berger had a home run and two RBIs, Cuddy doubled twice and drove in four, Bobby Rodriguez (triple, RBI) and Donnie Ladas (2 RBIs) all had two hits. Connor Henline added a triple and two RBIs.

Reed-Custer 7, Peotone 6: The Comets completed the Illinois Central Eight sweep as Dhane Debelak earned the win, allowing one run on two hits in four innings of relief. Chase Isaac had two hits, including a homer and three RBIs, while Alejandro Fierro had a pair of hits.

SOFTBALL

Providence 19, Hinsdale South 0 (4 inn.): The Celtics (16-4) stormed out of the gate with 11 runs in the top of the first and never looked back in the nonconference win. Ava Misch was 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs, while Angelina Cole added a three-run homer. Bella Cortes had a double and two RBIs among her two hits.

Whitney Young 6, Lincoln-Way Central 0: Audrey Hennings, Katie Barrett and Annalysia Reina all had a hit for the Knights (3-18) in the nonconference loss.

Reed-Custer 4, Peotone 1: Sophia Moyers threw a five-hitter with eight strikeouts for the Comets in the Illinois Central Eight win. Kamryn Wilkey was 3 for 3 with a home run to lead the offense, while Avery Vanek also homered. Sophie Klawitter struck out 11 in a losing cause for the Blue Devils.

Herscher 7, Coal City 6: Khloe Picard. Caleigh Hamilton and Masyn Kuder all had three hits for the Coalers in the Illinois Central Eight loss.

Gardner-South Wilmington 2, St. Anne 1 (5 inn.): Liv Siano had two hits to lead the Panthers, while Lily Eddy had two RBIs. Winning pitcher Brynn Christensen struck out eight in three innings.

GIRLS SOCCER

Providence 2, Montini 0: The Celtics (10-2-2, 4-0-0) picked up the Girls Catholic Athletic Conference win on Senior Night.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Joliet Catholic def. Carmel 25-21, 25-16: Aydan Garcia led the Hilltoppers (9-7, 1-0) with seven kills in their East Suburban Catholic Conference opener, while Joe Egizio had five kills. Cole Czerkies had three kills and three blocks, while Louis Czerkies and Ben Vercelote combined for 23 assists.

Lockport def. Plainfield South 25-22, 25-11: The Porters (16-4) got six kills from Noah Bluhm in the nonconference win, while Antonio Fiordirosa had 10 assists and Drew Miller added six digs and two aces.

Lincoln-Way East def. Minooka 25-13, 25-16: The Griffins (10-7) were led by Rylan Kim with 18 assists in the nonconference win, while Grant Urban had eight kills, Marty Dwyer had 11 digs and Will Starr had four kills.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Tony Thorsen Invitational: At Dwight, the Trojans finished third out of 13 teams with 81 points, while Wilmington was fourth with 47. Event winners for Dwight were Joe Faris in the 800-meter run, Joseph Duffy in the 300-meter hurdles, and Graham Meister in both the shot put and discus. Hunter Kaitschuck won the 100-meter hurdles for Wilmington.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Tony Thorsen Invitational: At Dwight, the Trojans finished third out of 12 teams with 60 points, while Wilmington was fifth with 48. Mikayla Chambers won the 1600-meter run for Dwight, while Emma Eggenberger won the discus and Delaney Boucher won the triple jump. McKenna Van Tilburg won both the 100- and 200-meter dash for Wilmington.