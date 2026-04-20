Will County Pets of the Week: April 20, 2026

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Simba is a sweet, strong, enthusiastic 1-year-old terrier mix weighing approximately 55 pounds, who came to the rescue as a stray. Simba loves walks and playing with toys. He needs a yard to explore, a comfy couch for naps and a home where children are ages 10 or older. He lights up around humans and is happiest when he’s soaking up attention, pets, and quality time with people he loves. Simba needs to be the only pet. To meet Simba, mail Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Simba is a sweet, strong, enthusiastic 1-year-old terrier mix weighing approximately 55 pounds, who came to the rescue as a stray. Simba loves walks and playing with toys. He needs a yard to explore, a comfy couch for naps and a home where children are ages 10 or older. He lights up around humans and is happiest when he’s soaking up attention, pets, and quality time with people he loves. Simba needs to be the only pet. To meet Simba, mail Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Tommi is a calm, loveable 2-year-old tabby that was rescued in southern Illinois. He is reserved in new surroundings but he is comfortable with people and enjoys attention from visitors. He loves to be petted and will wait patiently for someone to stop and spend time with him. Tommi should make a wonderful companion. To meet Tommi, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Tommi is a calm, loveable 2-year-old tabby that was rescued in southern Illinois. He is reserved in new surroundings but he is comfortable with people and enjoys attention from visitors. He loves to be petted and will wait patiently for someone to stop and spend time with him. Tommi should make a wonderful companion. To meet Tommi, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Archie is 25-pound, 5-year-old poodle/schnauzer-type mix. He was found as a stray and went unclaimed. Archie is playful and loves walks, sniffing around, and being with people. He’s stressed at the shelter and isn’t a fan of the crate. Archie needs a patient home without cats or young children, so he can decompress and relax and show his sweet, silly personality. So far, Archie has done OK with other friendly dogs similar in size. He is also three weeks post-FHO hip surgery and healing incredibly well. To meet Archie, email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Archie is 25-pound, 5-year-old poodle/schnauzer-type mix. He was found as a stray and went unclaimed. Archie is playful and loves walks, sniffing around, and being with people. He’s stressed at the shelter and isn’t a fan of the crate. Archie needs a patient home without cats or young children, so he can decompress and relax and show his sweet, silly personality. So far, Archie has done OK with other friendly dogs similar in size. He is also three weeks post-FHO hip surgery and healing incredibly well. To meet Archie, email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Three-year-old Thor was found as a stray and is still nervous at the shelter, although he’s settling in. He enjoys pets from staff and sitting in their laps. He finds comfort in hideouts and cave beds. He doesn’t mind other friendly cats. Thor needs a patient owner along with time and space to adjust and blossom. To meet Thor, email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Three-year-old Thor was found as a stray and is still nervous at the shelter, although he’s settling in. He enjoys pets from staff and sitting in their laps. He finds comfort in hideouts and cave beds. He doesn’t mind other friendly cats. Thor needs a patient owner along with time and space to adjust and blossom. To meet Thor, email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Honey is gentle, calm, affectionate and always happy to receive pets and treats – two of her favorite things. Honey enjoys spending time with people and gets along wonderfully with other cats. She loves watching the world from a sunny window. Honey will make a mellow, loving companion. To meet Honey, visitthekittysquad.com/adoptables.

Honey is gentle, calm, affectionate and always happy to receive pets and treats – two of her favorite things. Honey enjoys spending time with people and gets along wonderfully with other cats. She loves watching the world from a sunny window. Honey will make a mellow, loving companion. To meet Honey, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by The Kitty Squad)

Sweet Clementine loves cozy couch time, lounging and watching the world from the window. She prefers a calm home and does well with one respectful cat, gentle dogs and older kids. Clementine will make a snuggly, low-key companion. To meet Clementine, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.