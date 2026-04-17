Thomas McDermott’s bat leads Bolingbrook past Plainfield East: The Herald-News Thursday Roundup

BASEBALL

Bolingbrook 4, Plainfield East 3: Thomas McDermott was 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs to lead the Raiders (3-5, 2-5) to the Southwest Prairie Conference win, while Evan Kopacka had a double and an RBI. Jeremy Stokes had two doubles and two RBIs to lead the offense for Plainfield East (8-5, 3-3).

Oswego 12, Joliet Central 2: Tyler Long had two hits, while Gilberto Garcia doubled and scored for the Steelmen in the loss.

Plainfield Central 7, Yorkville 5: Sam Bathan had three hits, including two doubles, to lead the Wildcats in the win, while AJ Lopez (double) and Cole Sisti each had two hits. Finnley Gregoire went the distance for the win, allowing nine hits and striking out six.

Romeoville 8, Minooka 7: Jeremy Thompson had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs for the Spartans in the win, while Sebastian Solis, Aiden Hernandez (double) and Sebastian DiPietro all had two hits. Evan Jenks had a double and four RBIs to power the offense for the Indians.

Lemont 11, Evergreen Park 7: Cannon Madej had two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs to lead Lemont to the win. Matt Ciesla had two hits and three RBIs.

La Salle-Peru 4, Morris 1: Sean Skrtich had two hits for Morris in the loss.

Lincoln-Way Central 3, Sandburg 1: Alex Panos allowed four hits and struck out three in five shutout innings for the Knights, while Des Gill had two hits and two RBIs.

Lincoln-Way East 17, Bradley-Bourbonnais 4 (5 inn.): Casey Mikrut had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs for the Griffins, while Matt Ritter homered and had two RBIs. Cooper Johnson doubled and had four RBIs.

Lincoln-Way West 16, Homewood-Flossmoor 1 (5 inn.): Michael Pettit had two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs to lead the Warriors, while Carson Paulas had two hits and three RBIs. Owen Weber had three hits, while Luke Stoner (double) and Max Silic each had two hits.

Ottawa Marquette 10, Dwight 0: Jackson Launius had a double among two hits to lead the offense for the Trojans in the loss.

Gardner-South Wilmington 13, Momence 8: Case Christensen and Caden Christiansen each had two hits and four RBIs to lead the Panthers to the win.

SOFTBALL

Romeoville 6, Bolingbrook 4: Lily Roberts had herself a day for the Spartans in the win, going 3 for 3 with a home run and throwing a complete game with 11 strikeouts.

Lemont 10, Evergreen Park 0 (5 inn.): Mila Mardjetko threw a six-hitter with eight strikeouts for Lemont, while Jessi Pontrelli (triple) and Clare Podrebarac (2 RBIs) had three hits each. Caroline Painter homered.

Minooka 16, Joliet Central 0 (4 inn.): Olivia Carr (three RBIs), Cadence Murphy (RBI), Jaelle Hamilton (double) and Ava Knutsen (four RBIs) all had two hits for the Indians. Jordynn Poke had two hits for Central.

Wilmington 13, Joliet Catholic 3 (5 inn.): Keeley Walsh had three hits to lead the Wildcats, while Molly Southall homered and doubled. Madisyn Russow tripled, while Lexi Strohm, Taylor Stefancic and Taylor Tenn doubled. Addy Rizzatto had a double among two hits for the Angels, while Lexie Rezzardi doubled.

Yorkville 10, Joliet West 2: Laci Cole’s two-run homer provided the offense for the Tigers in the loss.

Oswego 12, Plainfield Central 4: Emma Sommerfeld had a triple, home run and three RBIs for the Wildcats in the loss.

Providence 7, Mother McAuley 1: Mia Sanfratello homered among two hits to lead the Celtics to the win, while Macie Robbins and Ava Misch added two hits each. Robbins allowed three hits and struck out seven in a complete game.

Plainfield North 17, Plainfield South 3 (5 inn.): Sophia Feminis had a home run and four RBIs to lead the Tigers, while Balla Nuccio had four hits. Taylor Franks had two triples among three hits, while Raegan Wojowski and Abigail Mayes homered. Sydney Unyi homered for South.

Marist 15, Lincoln-Way Central 0 (4 inn.): Mia Degliomini had the lone hit for the Knights in the loss.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Argo def. Lemont. 25-22, 25-23: Aiden McIntyre had seven kills to lead Lemont in the loss. Mike Tilly had six digs and Jacob Emini had seven assists.

Hinsdale South def. Lockport 25-21, 25-20: Hunter Fash had six kills to lead Lockport (13-4) in the nonconference loss, while Jaydon Lopez had five kills, Antonio Fiordirosa 13 assists and Drew Miller had 10 digs.

Wheaton-Warrenville South Tiger Classic: Lincoln-Way West went 2-0 to win its pool, while Minooka went 0-2 in pool play.

GIRLS SOCCER

Coal City 4, Wilmington 1: Faith Horkavy, Hayden Francisco, Maggie Sterba and Liv Ferreri all scored for the Coalers in the win, while Ashlyn Siron and Maisy Franklin each had an assist. Claire Mohler made five saves in goal.

Providence 1, Rochester 1: At the Sacred Heart-Griffin Tournament, Alyssa Thulin scored for the Celtics, with an assist from Giuliana Savarino.

GIRLS WATER POLO

Lincoln-Way West 12, Homewood-Flossmoor 7: Ellie Trench scored six goals to lead the Warriors, while Isabella Shenberger had three goals, Liv Senesac two and Natalie Briese one.