Will County Animal Protection Services cared for 884 animals in 2025

Will County Animal Protection Services in 2025, provided care for 884 animals, including dogs, cats, chickens, horses, donkeys, rabbits, goats, turtles, fish and a sugar glider. (Photo provided by Will County Animal Protection Services)

Animal Care & Control Appreciation Week, celebrated April 12-18 this year, is an annual event that recognizes and promotes the work of animal control officers and animal service professionals who protect the public and animals.

The week is sponsored by the National Animal Care & Control Association, aiming to provide support and encouragement while recognizing the contributions of animal control officers and staff across the country.

The Will County Animal Protection Services staff play an essential role in enforcing animal welfare laws, protecting the public from diseases such as rabies and investigating reports of animal cruelty and neglect.

Will County State's Attorney Glasgow has been a big supporter of the work of the Wll County Animal Protection Services department.

WCAPS staff also respond to calls for assistance, educate pet owners about responsible care, provide care for homeless animals in Will County and provide resources to keep animals with their families.

The department also works to reunite lost pets with their owners and find temporary foster care and permanent homes for animals in need.

In 2025, WCAPS provided care for 884 animals, including dogs, cats, chickens, horses, donkeys, rabbits, goats, turtles, fish and a sugar glider. It also investigated over 2,300 animal-related complaints.

Will County invites residents to join in celebrating Animal Care & Control Week by showing appreciation for the hardworking men and women who protect the community’s animals.

Together, the community can recognize their contributions and honor their dedication.

Animal lovers wanting to show their appreciation for WCAPS staff can:

Donate to the shelter: WCAPS is looking for dog treats, dog toys, non-clumping cat litter, wet cat food, wet dog food, kitten formula KMR, laundry detergent and bleach. Donations can be dropped off from April 13-17 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at Will County Animal Protection Services or the Will County Executive’s office. Donations can also be dropped off anytime during the week at the New Lenox Fire Department, Station 1, 261 E. Maple Street.

WCAPS is looking for dog treats, dog toys, non-clumping cat litter, wet cat food, wet dog food, kitten formula KMR, laundry detergent and bleach. Donations can be dropped off from April 13-17 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at Will County Animal Protection Services or the Will County Executive’s office. Donations can also be dropped off anytime during the week at the New Lenox Fire Department, Station 1, 261 E. Maple Street. Say thanks: Send a card, email, or post on social media using hashtags such as #AnimalControlAppreciationWeek, #AnimalProtectionServices and #WCAPS

Send a card, email, or post on social media using hashtags such as #AnimalControlAppreciationWeek, #AnimalProtectionServices and #WCAPS Support local agencies: Donate pet supplies or food to the WCAPS shelter

Donate pet supplies or food to the WCAPS shelter Be a responsible pet owner: Ensure pets are licensed, vaccinated, tagged, and microchipped

Ensure pets are licensed, vaccinated, tagged, and microchipped Highlight their work: Share stories about how WCAPS has helped your community.

Share stories about how WCAPS has helped your community. Adopt, don’t shop: If you’re looking to expand your family, consider adopting from Will County Animal Protection Services, Joliet Township Animal Control, DuPage County Animal Services, Kankakee County Animal Control, Dupage County Animal Services or Grundy County Animal Control.

For more information about Will County Animal Protection Services, visit willcounty.gov/animalservices, follow @willcountyanimalservices on Facebook or @willcountyaps on Instagram or contact the department directly at 815-462-5633. Adoptable pets are available on petfinder.com.