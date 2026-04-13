Joliet Park Foundation contributes $200,000 toward nature center restoration

The Pilcher Park Nature Center in Joliet recently completed restoration of its exterior logs, thanks to a contribution of $200,000 from the Joliet Park Foundation. (Photo provided by Donnie Sariyavong, Joliet Park District)

The Pilcher Park Nature Center in Joliet recently completed restoration of its exterior logs, thanks to a contribution of $200,000 from the Joliet Park Foundation.

In addition, the Nature Building Fund contributed $8,900 for the replacement of the downspouts, according to Teri Talorico, director of operations for the Joliet Park District.

The restoration project – the first since 2012 – included “cleaning and staining the building’s exterior logs, caulking and chinking, log repair and replacement,” Talorico said.

The Pilcher Park Nature Center in Joliet recently completed restoration of its exterior logs, thanks to a contribution of $200,000 from the Joliet Park Foundation. (Photo provided by Donnie Sariyavong, Joliet Park District)

Planning for the scope of the restoration started in February 2023, with the actual work beginning in August 2024, Talorico said.

The restoration was completed in December 2025, “resulting in a revitalized facility that preserves the rustic charm of the Nature Center while enhancing its durability and visitor experience,” Talorico said.

“Katie Zaban, nature center superintendent, guided the renovation project, ensuring steady progress and successful completion,” Talorico said.

The Pilcher Park Nature Center in Joliet recently completed restoration of its exterior logs, thanks to a contribution of $200,000 from the Joliet Park Foundation. (Photo provided by Donnie Sariyavong, Joliet Park District)

Pilcher Park Nature Center, which offers a variety of nature-themed events and displays for all ages, is located at the Western edge of Pilcher Park.

The Will County Audubon Society originally developed the bird-viewing area, which the business Wild Birds Unlimited in Joliet helps to support by donating bird seed.

The Joliet Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Shop is hosting a grand re-opening event on June 24, June 25, June 26. A full schedule of activities is planned at the store, located at 1149 Essington Road in Joliet. (Denise Unland)

The Illinois Natural Areas Inventory recognizes Pilcher Park “a large and diverse forest complex,” according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

More than 270 native plant species and at least 11 species of birds have been documented within Pilcher Park, according to IDNR.