The 2026 Herald-News Girls Track and Field season preview

Here’s a look at what to expect for the girls track and field season.

*NOTE: Not all schools responded to emails requesting information

Coach: Colin Keppner

Top returners: Evelyn Wills, sr., (high jump); Ella Wills, jr., (long jump); Maddie Castle, jr., (100m hurdles, 300m hurdles)

Key newcomers: Marina Figge, fr., (long jump, short sprints)

Worth noting: Evelyn Wills is a two-time state qualifier in high jump with a PR of 5’1. Ella Wills is also a two-time state qualifier in the long jump and also qualified once in the triple jump. She holds the school record long jump at 17′4. Castle qualified for state in hurdles with a PR of 48.36 and will look to qualify in 100m hurdles this year, too. Figge was part of an eighth-grade team that won the 3A state meet. The Coalers have taken second in conference two years running. Keppner said he hopes to have the most state qualifiers since Coal City moved to 2A in 2011.

Coach: Mitch Thompson

Top returners: Mikayla Chambers, jr., (hurdles, distance, relays); Belle Kelleher, sr., (sprints, relays); Delaney Boucher, jr., (sprinter, jumps, relays)

Key newcomers: Emma Eggenberger, fr., (thrower); June Woods, fr., (400m dash, relay); Chloe Leithliter, fr., (sprints); Chloe Biros, fr., (distance)

Worth noting: Chambers has been one of the top 1A runners the past two seasons, medaling in the 800m as a freshman and 300m hurdles as a sophomore. Kelleher is a former state qualifier as is Boucher. Eggenberger was a middle school state champ in shot put and discus. Woods, Leithliter and Biros were state medalists at the middle school level, while Biros was a state qualifier.

Coach: Rachel Reyes

Top returners: Symone Holman, sr., (long jump, 60m, 200m, 100m); Mary Kate Moran, jr., (1600m, 4x800); Alexa Luz, sr., (100m, 4x100); Ella Heinen, sr., (800, 4x800)

Key newcomers: Stella Jasper, so., (sprints); Maeve Lowry, fr., (hurdles); Kate Munday, so., (middle distance); Haylie Bernhard, jr., (distance, middle distance)

Worth noting: Symone Holman is one of the top sprinters in the state after finishing third in the 100m and 200m at state last year. She’s a Central Michigan commit. Moran qualified for state in the 1600m last year and is a two-time state qualifier as a member of the 4x800 team. Luz qualified for state in the 100m and 4x100 last year. Heinen is a two-time qualifier in the 800 and a three-time qualifier in the 4x800. The 4x100 and 4x800 teams should be strong yet again as they’ve broken multiple indoor school records this year.

Coach: Kamron Majerus

Top returners: Madison King, sr., (800m, 1600m, 4x800); Georgianna Majerus, sr., (shot put, 4x200); Jessenia Chavez, sr., (800m, 1600m, 4x800); Makinsey Whitmore, sr., (shot put); Ta’tyanna Nicks, jr., (100m, 4x200); Aniya Phillips, sr., (100m, 4x200); Jamaria Holmes, sr., (200m, 4x200, triple jump); Amiraah Warner, sr., (400m, 4x400)

Key newcomers: Yoselin Aguilera, so., (1600m, 4x800); Nancy Arias, jr., (800, 4x800); Jada Brown, fr., (100m, 4x100); Angela Bryan, jr., (high jump, long jump, 100m hurdles); Evelyn Lannan, fr., (800m, 4x800); Licia Medina Zavala, so., (3200m); Kimberly Mendez, jr., (200m, 400m, 4x200); Mikayla Mercado, so., (100m hurdles, 200m, 4x200); Domineek Sally, so., (high jump, 100m, 4x100); Talea Watts, so, (100m, 200m, 4x100)

Worth noting: King has been one of the top runners in the area the past few years. She broke multiple school records during indoor season and placed second at the Southwest Prairie Conference Indoor Meet for 1600m. She’s an Illinois State commit. Whitmore holds the school record for indoor shot put and finished first at conference. Majerus expressed excitement over the newcomers. Majerus also said, “We are dedicated to accountability, improvement, dedication, and teamwork. This will set the foundation for many years to come. We know this will take time, but with our continued focus, we will be successful.”

Coach: Tim Plotke

Top returners: Hannah Farley, so., (4x800); Maya Fedko, sr., (4x800); Cassie Cunningham, sr., (4x800); Lizzy Ruspsis, so., (4x800); Morgan Sadelski, sr., (100m, 200m, 4x100, 4x200), Savannah Beasley, sr., (100m, 200m, 400m, 4x400m); Isabella Locascio, sr., long jump, triple jump); Sonia Strzalka, sr., (shot put, discus)

Worth noting: Farley, Fedko and Cunningham qualified for state in the 4x800 last year and Ruspsis joined them during the indoor season to help keep the good times going. Beasley has placed well in the 400m, and the others all bring experience, too.

Coach: Matthew A. Smith

Top returners: Ava Dughetti, sr., (3200m); Keira Faxel, so., (1600m, 4x800m); Katie Petrosky, jr., (4x400m); Nicole Demma, jr., (4x400); Paige Keating, so., (4x400); Addi Cross, sr., (4x400); Kylie Koehler, sr., (pole vault); Mia Forystek, jr., (800m, 4x800); Ana Dal Ponte, so., (4x800); Jillian Davies, jr., (4x800)

Worth noting: Dughetti and Faxel each qualified for state in their respective events last year, while Petrosky, Demma, Keattin and Cross led the 4x200m relay team to a state appearance as well. Koehler placed sixth in the pole vault while Forystek was fifth in the 800m. Forystek, Faxel, Dal Ponte and Davies combined to take third at the 4x800m, breaking their own school record twice.

Coach: Brian Evans

Top returners: Alaina Steele, jr., (400m, 4x400); Nora Keane, jr., (4x400, 4x100, 4x200); Angelina Tadros, jr., (discus); Grace Murphy, jr., (100m, 4x100, 4x200)

Key newcomers: Emmy Lekki, fr., (hurdles, sprints, relays); Emily Scaletta, fr., (sprints, relays); Aubrey Drummond, fr., (sprints, relays); Aubrey Clark, fr., (distance); April Madison, sr., (triple jump)

Worth noting: Steele finished third at state for the 400m last year and led the 4x400 team to a second-place finish, just 0.02 seconds out of first. Both she and Keane won state two years ago in the 4x400, with Keane qualifying for state last year in the 4x100 and 4x200 as well. Tadros is a two-time state qualifier for discus and was a finalist last year, the first state finalist in school history for discus. Murphy qualified for state in the 100m and as a part of the 4x100 and 4x200. The team has a bright future, too, as it’s a junior-heavy squad. Evans said, “We’re really excited about the group we have this year. We have a young roster with a lot of potential, and it’s been exciting to see their growth already. Our focus is on continuing to build on our past success.”

Coach: Joe Kravitz

Top returners: Sydney Cline, so., (hurdles, sprints); Riley Drew, so., (sprints); Taylor Klimkiewicz, sr., (relay); Bella Quirk, jr., (relay); Lily Slowik, sr., (relays); Gracie Kane, so., (relay); Grace Seibt, sr., (relay); Katie Peetz, jr., (relay, 1600m)

Key newcomers: Dolly Chelino, fr., (sprints); Ari Telezzar, fr., (sprints); Abby Kantor, fr., (sprints); Alyssa Trower, so., (pole vault); Emma Bagdonaite, so., (pole vault)

Worth noting: During the indoor season, Cline broke school records in the 55 hurdles, 60 hurdles, 55m, and 60m. Drew was fighting for records in the sprint races as well. Cline and Drew will combine with Klimkiewicz and Quirk to lead the 4x200. The 4x800 will be led by Slowik, Kane, Seibt and Peetz. Peetz is a dominant basketball player and a strong 1600 runner. Kravitz believes this team is bound for great things.

Coach: Kevin Gummerson

Top returners: Natalie Nahs, jr., (distance); Paige Joachim, jr., (distance); Melinda Torres, sr.; (distance); Leah Kleckauskas, jr., (distance); Zoe Moxley, jr. (400m/relay); Lydia Michalesko, jr., (sprints/relays); Gianna Caldwell, so., (hurdles); Alexia Ramirez, so., (shot put); Penelope McCollom, so., (pole vault); Brooke Wikoff, sr., (high jump); Nora DeGroot, jr., (high jump)

Key newcomers: Crissy Clark, fr., (sprints, hurdles); Olivia Brandolino, fr., (pole vault); Peyton Brandenburg, fr., (pole vault); Ellie Porath, fr.; (distance); Kennedy Carroll, fr., (400m, long jump); Chelsi Heyob, fr., (400m)

Worth noting: Nahs placed ninth at state in the 800m. She holds the school records for indoor and outdoor 800m. Joachim helped the 4x400 team make state. Moxley helped the 4x400 and 4x100 team make state last year, as did Michalesko. Caldwell was a state qualifier for the 100m hurdles. McCollom is the best pole vaulter in school history. Gummerson said, “We experienced a great deal of success during the indoor season, and I’m excited to see that momentum continue as we move into the outdoor season. ...Our goals are always to win an SPC Championship and then get as many athletes to the state championship as possible.”

Coach: Ryan Battersby

Top returners: Ava Conley, sr., (400m); Leah Martin, so., (100m hurdles, long jump, relay); Hannah Lin, sr., (triple jump); Aubrey Lines, jr., (800m); Dynasty Brooks, so., (sprints)

Key newcomers: Aniston Caputo, fr., (sprints); Cynere Rucker, fr., (discus)

Worth noting: Conley qualified for state in the 400m and will look to crack the 60-second mark this year. Martin was a state qualifier in the hurdles and will compete in two relay events while adding long jump to her arsenal in year two. Lin was a conference champ in the triple jump, while Lines was one of the best 800m runners in the conference. Caputo was a three-time middle school state champion in discus.

Coach: Kyle Draghi

Top returners: Shania Davison, jr., (sprints, hurdles); Grace Flanagan, sr., (Senior Sprinter)(Junior Sprinter/Hurdler)

Key newcomers: Amare Boston, fr., (sprints); Brooklynn Hall, fr., (sprints); Brooke Rochacz, so., (distance);

Worth noting: Davison holds five school records in indoor and two in outdoor events. She qualified for state last year in the 300m hurdles and as part of the 4x100 relay team. Flanagan was a first-time track competitor last year, and she set school records for the 55m. She was also part of the 4x100 team. Boston and Hall have already broken freshman school records, while Rochacz qualified for the state cross country meet this past fall. Draghi said, “I have been very proud of what this team has accomplished so far, and ecstatic for what’s to come for the outdoor season. This is all credited to the work they have been putting in from the start, and the team’s synergy continues to improve every day.”

Coach: Lauren McNichols

Top returners: Briyah Beatty, sr., (400m, 4x400); Brisline Lankah, so., (sprinter, triple jump)

Key newcomers: Camryn Cargo, fr., (sprinter); Londyn Hendry, fr.,

Worth noting: At one point last year, the Bengals were ranked third in the state. They’ll look to build on that this season. Beatty is a St. John’s signee and set the 400m conference record at the indoor meet. Lankah landed a 36′10″ jump last season and is a standout sprinter. Cargo set an SPC indoor record in the 200m dash and won the 55m the same event. Hendry should be a special high jumper, and McNichols said the 4x200 and 4x400 teams will be outstanding.

Coach: Kyle Bender

Top returners: Kaiya Bradshaw, jr., (100m, 200m, 4x100, 4x200); Marlie Czarniewski, jr., (800m, 1600m, 3200m, 4x800); Shyi Harris, sr., (100m hurdles, 300m hurdles, 200m, 4x200); Aniya Poindexter, sr., (100m, 200m, 400m, 4x100, 4x200, 4x400); Tessa Russo, sr.,(400m, 800m, 1600m, 4x400, 4x800); Aven Thomas, so., (100m, 200m, 400m, 4x100, 4x200, 4x400); Karmah Lawrence, jr., (shot put, discus)

Key newcomers: Alexa Adkins, so., (triple jump, high jump); Kate Beavers, fr., (800m, 1600m, 3200m, 4x800); Laurel Eager, fr., (800m, 1600m, 3200m, 4x400, 4x800); Olivia Eager, fr., (800m, 1600m, 3200m, 4x400, 4x800); Morena Jackson, fr., (200m, 300m hurdles, 400m, 800m, 4x400); Maddie Laurenti, fr., (100m, 100m hurdles, 200m, 4x100, 4x200, long jump); Audrey Maresca, fr., (800, 1600, 4x800)

Worth noting: Bradshaw helped the 4x200 team win state last year, is a multi-time state qualifier as an individual and received All-American recognition. Czarniewski was on the state runner-up 4x800 team, holds multiple school records, is a multi-time state qualifier and is a multi-time conference champ. Harris qualified for state in the 100m hurdles and holds the school record for the 60m hurdles. Poindexter was on that state champion 4x200 and 4x400 team last year and all-state runner. Russo was part of the 4x400 and 4x800 team and holds the school record for indoor 800. Thomas is a conference champ while Lawrence is an all-conference thrower. Every newcomer has already established themself during the indoor season with all-time school marks.

Coach: Justin Lebeda

Top returners: Payton Smith, jr., (4x200, 400m); Tamari Pernell, sr., (4x200); Natalie Trentz, jr., (4x200); Micayla Cory, so., (distance); Skai Lincoln, sr., (thrower); Alexandra Sinclair, sr., (relay, distance); Brianna Major, sr., (sprints); Mariah Tolliver, sr., (sprints); Hannah Maczek, so., (relay); Adeline Oster, sr., (relay)

Key newcomers: Grace Brown, fr., (triple jump); Adriana Cascallares, fr., (relay)

Worth noting: Smith was a state qualifier on the 4x200 team with Pernell and Trentz. Cory broke school indoor records while Lincoln qualified for the indoor state championships. Sinclair qualified for the indoor state in two events, while Maczek and Oster qualified on the 4x800 team. Brown and Cascallares both did well during the indoor season.

Coach: Shelby Kirk

Top returners: Sydney Earing, sr., (sprints, jumps, relays); Molly Potempa, so., (distance, high jump);

Key newcomers: Katelyn Walker, so., (sprints); Maya Dong, so., (long jump, 4x100); Nina Herron, so., (60m, 100m); Mikaylee Ficht, jr., (4x200, 4x400)

Worth noting: Earing is the leader of the team with a 13.72 PR in the 100m. Walker is returning from an ACL injury and is already showing tremendous resiliency. She’ll contribute to the 4x100 relay team as well. Potempa just joined cross country last fall and has already improved her high jump from 4′0″ last year to 4′5″ this year. Dong is a key piece of the 4x100 team. Herron was dominant in the indoor season. Kirk highlighted the 4x100 team as an early standout group. Kirk also said, “Our focus is on competing with confidence and continuing to build throughout the season.”

Coach: Steven Stefanski

Top returners: Sienna Grant, sr., (long jump, triple jump); Lee’Shanti Brown, sr., (100m, 200m); Patience Bradley, jr., (relay); Alyssa Williams, so., (relay); Korea Powe, sr., (relay); Melissa Figueroa, jr., (thrower).

Key newcomers: Micahla Barba, fr., (sprints); M’Kyla Harris, fr., (sprints); Ariyah Lee, fr., (sprints); Danielle Speck, fr., (hurdles); Caitlyn Williams, so., (sprints)

Worth noting: This will be a young team. Grant and Brown are senior leaders, while the relay teams will be led by runners with a variety of experiences. After that, it’s mostly first-year contributors. Stefanski expressed excitement for Speck’s potential in the 300m hurdles. Stefanski said, “With a relatively young team, we look for growth as we move out to the outdoor season. We should be very competitive at the Willowbrook Invite, Hillcrest Invite and the Reavis Invite.”

Coach: Terry Maxwell

Top returners: Lila Coleman, sr., (400m, 4x400, long jump); Avery Aldridge, so., (pole vault); Emily Aldridge, so., (pole vault); Lilly Pfeifer, sr., (hurdles); Julie Mueller, jr., (mid distance); Elsa Douglas, jr., (4x400); Gracie Smith, jr. (thrower); Lily Mueller, sr., (distance); Tenley Yandell, so., (distance)

Key newcomers: Cora Chapman, fr., (mid-distance); Violet Mauer, fr., (sprints)

Worth noting: Coleman medaled at state in all three of her events last year and will have a shot to break the school record at 400m. Avery Aldridge qualified for state in pole vault, while Pfeifer qualified in hurdles. Both Elsa and Lily Mueller medaled at state, as did Douglas and Yandell. There are 40 girls on the roster, providing the Irish with depth. They should compete for a conference title, according to Maxwell.

Coach: Stephanie Stickel

Top returners: McKenna Van Tilburg, so. (sprints); Taylor Stickel, jr., (distance); Miley Swearengen, jr., (distance); Lailah Beck, so., (distance);

Key newcomers: Sophia Albright, so., (thrower); Roslyn Wengelewski, fr., (thrower); Lilly Govero, fr., (sprints)

Worth noting: Van Tilburg is a three-time state medalist and captured indoor titles in the 60m dash and hurdles. She holds four school records already. Stickel said, “Of course, we want to be top three at the ICE Conference meet, but we have two main goals. One is to set personal records every time we compete. The other, and most important, is to send as many athletes to the state tournament as possible. This year’s team has the potential to send more qualifiers than we’ve had in recent years.”