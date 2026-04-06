Meet the 2025-26 Herald-News All-Area Boys Basketball Team

Featuring the top players from across the area, we are proud to present the 2025-26 Herald-News All-Area Boys Basketball Team.
FIRST TEAM
Brady Pettigrew, so., Bolingbrook
The Herald-News Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Pettigrew was an easy choice for the first team. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 20 points, four rebounds and three assists a game. He’s a consensus top-15 player in the nation for his class, has more than 20 high major scholarship offers and was a first team 4A all-state selection.
Trey Brost, sr., Bolingbrook
A third-team all-state selection, Brost’s impact went beyond the stat line, though 11 points, three rebounds and five assists per game was still impressive. His defense, leadership and basketball IQ set him apart. Shot more than 40% from beyond the arc as well.
Nedas Venckus, jr., Lockport
Shot 44% from beyond the arc and averaged 20 points, five rebounds and three assists per game. An all-state selection, he helped lead Lockport to a 27-6 record and a regional title.
Nojus Venckus, jr., Lockport
The 6-foot-3 guard shot 47% from deep while averaging 16 points, six rebounds and four assists per game. An IBCA All-State selection, he paired with Nedas to lead Lockport to a regional title.
KJ Miller, jr., Plainfield East
A 6-foot-7 guard, Miller was Southwest Prairie Conference East MVP. He led the Bengals to their first 20-win season in 15 years. He also broke the school’s single-season records for scoring, 3-point field goals made, and assists. He’s the Bengals’ all-time leader in assists too. Averaged 19.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. Honorable mention all-state.
SECOND TEAM
TJ, Williams, sr., Bolingbrook
Zane Schneider, jr., Lemont
Jayden Armstrong, sr., Joliet Catholic
Donavyn Simmons, jr., Joliet Catholic
Jamari Fears, so., Romeoville
HONORABLE MENTION
Leondre Kemp, jr., Gardner-South Wilmington
Brady Hairald, sr., Minooka
Nick Brzezniak, jr., Lincoln-Way Central
Alex Panos, sr., Lincoln-Way Central
Ryan Kettman, sr., Wilmington
Brysen Meents, jr., Wilmington
Nathan Munson, jr., Lockport
Ethan McNeil, jr., Peotone
Alex Chenoweth, jr., Peotone
Jaymon Hornsby, sr., Lincoln-Way East
KaiJay Brown, jr., Lincoln-Way East
Bernal Fox Jr., sr., Joliet Central
Drake Bean, sr., Lincoln-Way West
RJ Kennedy, jr., Morris
Landon Norris, sr., Morris
Elijah Anderson, sr., Bolingbrook
Jeremy McCullum, sr., Bolingbrook
Jayde Wyett, so., Providence
Joey Starks, sr., Dwight
Joe Duffy, jr., Dwight
Matthew Kuban, so., Reed-Custer
Ryan Lipke, sr., Joliet West
Deven Triplett, sr., Joliet West
Aamir Shannon, sr., Joliet West