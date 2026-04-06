Meet the 2025-26 Herald-News All-Area Boys Basketball Team

Lockport's Nedas Venckus drives to the basket during the IHSA 4A regional boys basketball championship against Joliet West at Lockport Township High School. (Laurie Fanelli)

Featuring the top players from across the area, we are proud to present the 2025-26 Herald-News All-Area Boys Basketball Team.

FIRST TEAM

Bolingbrook's Brady Pettigrew

Brady Pettigrew, so., Bolingbrook

The Herald-News Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Pettigrew was an easy choice for the first team. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 20 points, four rebounds and three assists a game. He’s a consensus top-15 player in the nation for his class, has more than 20 high major scholarship offers and was a first team 4A all-state selection.

Bolingbrook's Trey Brost

Trey Brost, sr., Bolingbrook

A third-team all-state selection, Brost’s impact went beyond the stat line, though 11 points, three rebounds and five assists per game was still impressive. His defense, leadership and basketball IQ set him apart. Shot more than 40% from beyond the arc as well.

Nedas Venckus of Lockport. (Courtesy of Lockport )

Nedas Venckus, jr., Lockport

Shot 44% from beyond the arc and averaged 20 points, five rebounds and three assists per game. An all-state selection, he helped lead Lockport to a 27-6 record and a regional title.

Lockport's Nojus Venckus (Steve Soucie)

Nojus Venckus, jr., Lockport

The 6-foot-3 guard shot 47% from deep while averaging 16 points, six rebounds and four assists per game. An IBCA All-State selection, he paired with Nedas to lead Lockport to a regional title.

Plainfield East's KJ Miller (Plainfield East High School)

KJ Miller, jr., Plainfield East

A 6-foot-7 guard, Miller was Southwest Prairie Conference East MVP. He led the Bengals to their first 20-win season in 15 years. He also broke the school’s single-season records for scoring, 3-point field goals made, and assists. He’s the Bengals’ all-time leader in assists too. Averaged 19.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. Honorable mention all-state.

SECOND TEAM

TJ, Williams, sr., Bolingbrook

Zane Schneider, jr., Lemont

Jayden Armstrong, sr., Joliet Catholic

Donavyn Simmons, jr., Joliet Catholic

Jamari Fears, so., Romeoville

HONORABLE MENTION

Leondre Kemp, jr., Gardner-South Wilmington

Brady Hairald, sr., Minooka

Nick Brzezniak, jr., Lincoln-Way Central

Alex Panos, sr., Lincoln-Way Central

Ryan Kettman, sr., Wilmington

Brysen Meents, jr., Wilmington

Nathan Munson, jr., Lockport

Ethan McNeil, jr., Peotone

Alex Chenoweth, jr., Peotone

Jaymon Hornsby, sr., Lincoln-Way East

KaiJay Brown, jr., Lincoln-Way East

Bernal Fox Jr., sr., Joliet Central

Drake Bean, sr., Lincoln-Way West

RJ Kennedy, jr., Morris

Landon Norris, sr., Morris

Elijah Anderson, sr., Bolingbrook

Jeremy McCullum, sr., Bolingbrook

Jayde Wyett, so., Providence

Joey Starks, sr., Dwight

Joe Duffy, jr., Dwight

Matthew Kuban, so., Reed-Custer

Ryan Lipke, sr., Joliet West

Deven Triplett, sr., Joliet West

Aamir Shannon, sr., Joliet West