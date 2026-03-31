More remains found at Mokena site where skeletal remains of Joliet man were discovered

A Will County Sheriff's Office squad vehicle seen on April 18, 2025. (Felix Sarver)

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is investigating more remains found in Mokena at a site where the skeletal remains of a Joliet man were found last week.

The sheriff’s office said residents and drivers near Oakwood Drive and Townline Road in Mokena need to be aware of police activity in the area for several hours Monday night.

This is the same location where skeletal remains that were identified as those of 36-year-old Terhan F. Gordon were found.

Terhan had gone missing from Joliet in 2025.

More remains have since been found after a sweep of the property on Monday, the sheriff’s office said.

Terhan Gordon (Photo provided by courtesy of the Joliet Police Department)

The final cause and manner of Gordon’s death will be determined pending police and other reports.

Gordon was last seen on the night of June 27, 2025, in Joliet and Crest Hill.

Deputies were called to the area of Oakwood Drive and Townline Road about 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, for possible human remains found.

Land surveyors working in a field found what appeared to be a human skull. During a search, deputies located additional bones throughout the field, the sheriff’s office said.

Individuals with tips are encouraged to call 815-727-8575 or submit information anonymously through Crimestoppers of Will County at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/submit-a-tip/.