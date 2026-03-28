Remains found in Mokena identified as Joliet man gone missing in 2025

Remains found in a field located in Mokena earlier this week have been identified as that of a Joliet man who was reported missing in 2025

The Will County Coroner’s Office said on Friday the remains are that of Terhan F. Gordon, 36, of Joliet, who was reported missing by his family in July 2025.

The Will County Sheriff’s Police are investigating the case. Final cause and manner will be determined pending police and other reports.

Deputies were called to the area of Oakwood Drive and Townline Road in Mokena about 12:30 p.m., Tuesday for possible human remains found.

Land surveyors working in a field found what appeared to be a human skull. During a search, deputies located additional bones throughout the field, the sheriff’s office said.

Gordon was last seen on the night of June 27, 2025 in Joliet and Crest Hill.

Family members said at the time he was seen on camera at the Mobil gas station at Theodore Street and Broadway Street in Joliet and had reportedly visited an auto shop in Crest Hill before his cell phone was turned off.

The last ping on his phone was also registered in Joliet.