Family of missing man ask Joliet police, community for more help in search

The family of a man who went missing in Joliet nearly two weeks ago is asking for more help from police and community as the investigation continues.

Tehran Foster Gordon, 35, was last seen on the night of June 27 in Joliet and Crest Hill.

According to family members, he was seen on camera at the Mobil gas station at Theodore Street and Broadway Street in Joliet and had reportedly visited an auto shop in Crest Hill before his cell phone was turned off. The last ping on his phone was also registered in Joliet.

“This is not like him at all,” said Foster Gordon’s aunt Janet Gordon, whom the missing man has been living with in Chicago. “He’s a social media person. He calls everybody all the time. He talks to my mom, and his dad, and his kids every day. This is very unusual.”

Janet Gordon said video from her home showed her nephew leaving the house at 9:02 p.m. on June 27.

Tehran Foster Gordon, 35, was last seen in Joliet and Crest Hill night of June 27, 2025. (Photos provided by courtesy of Joliet Police Department)

Speaking at a press conference outside the Joliet Police Station on Thursday, Janet Gordon said that he had been doing chores around the house before leaving for Joliet.

“He said he was meeting some people he used to be affiliated with in Joliet,” said Gordon. “They used to be friends, but they are not to be trusted.”

The family named one of the men Foster Gordon was allegedly seen with on the night he went missing, but police said they could not confirm if they had spoken with him.

Gordon said her nephew had not lived in Joliet for two years or had a close relationship with the people he was meeting the night he went missing.

Foster Gordon was last seen in Joliet driving a silver Pontiac G6 with Mississippi license plates.

Joliet police reported Wednesday that the unoccupied car had been located and the car is now in the possession of the police department.

Within the past week, detectives searched a wooded area near the 600 block of Woodruff Road in Joliet with the use of police dogs and drones, according to a statement on Wednesday from Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Another search was performed on Wednesday morning by members of the Joliet Citizen Emergency Response Team. Family and friends of Terhan Foster Gordon joined the search.

The family said they were informed by another police department that the vehicle was discovered in south suburban Midlothian.

“We need the Joliet police to step up and give us assistance,” Gordon said. “We’re stuck right now. We don’t have information about what happened or how to find him.”

English said Thursday, “Our detectives have maintained contact with the family and welcome their assistance,” but noted that “this is an ongoing investigation, and there are things we cannot share with anyone to protect the investigative integrity of the case.”

Still, the family remains frustrated with the slow progress.

“They won’t tell us anything. It feels like we’re being treated like suspects,” said Derricka Gholston, who is the mother of three of Foster Gordon’s five children.

Janet Gordon acknowledged help from the office of Mayor Terry D’Arcy.

“We would like to thank the Joliet mayor and community for helping with the search team. If anyone has any information, we ask you to please come forward,” she said.

Gordon is a Black male, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. He has long brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo that reads “DBOY” above his left eyebrow and a broken heart tattoo, above his right eyebrow.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants, and brown slides, and he was carrying a black backpack.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Foster Gordon to call 815-726-2491. If they wish to remain anonymous, they visit the Will County Crime Stoppers website.