Cannabis dispensary opening Joliet location

Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary in Joliet will hold a soft opening on Wednesday. The dispensary, located at 2121 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet (the former NAPA Auto Parts store), is seen on Monday, March 30, 2026. (Denise Unland)

Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary in Joliet will hold a soft opening on Wednesday.

The dispensary is located at 2121 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet (the former NAPA Auto Parts store).

Hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Veltiste Wellness, who operates the business as “Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary,” sought a special use permit from the city of Joliet to allow a cannabis dispensary at that location.

Joliet City Council voted in favor of the dispensary in April 2025.

Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary focuses on “hospitality, music, art, community impact,” according to a news release from the dispensary.

In 2024, the Bina Lisa Cannabis Dispensary website showcased a range of activities that paired well with cannabis.

Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary offers “a wide selection of sativa, indica and hybrid flower,” along with “edibles, extracts, vapes, topicals, tinctures, infused pre-rolls and accessories,” according to its website.

For more information, visit bisalina.com.