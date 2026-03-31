Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
The Herald-News

Cannabis dispensary opening Joliet location

Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary in Joliet will hold a soft opening on Wednesday. The dispensary, located at 2121 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet (the former NAPA Auto Parts store), is seen on Monday, March 30, 2026.

Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary in Joliet will hold a soft opening on Wednesday. The dispensary, located at 2121 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet (the former NAPA Auto Parts store), is seen on Monday, March 30, 2026. (Denise Unland)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary in Joliet will hold a soft opening on Wednesday.

The dispensary is located at 2121 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet (the former NAPA Auto Parts store).

Hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Veltiste Wellness, who operates the business as “Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary,” sought a special use permit from the city of Joliet to allow a cannabis dispensary at that location.

Joliet City Council voted in favor of the dispensary in April 2025.

Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary focuses on “hospitality, music, art, community impact,” according to a news release from the dispensary.

In 2024, the Bina Lisa Cannabis Dispensary website showcased a range of activities that paired well with cannabis.

Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary offers “a wide selection of sativa, indica and hybrid flower,” along with “edibles, extracts, vapes, topicals, tinctures, infused pre-rolls and accessories,” according to its website.

For more information, visit bisalina.com.

We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.

Eyes on EnterpriseJolietWill CountyBusinessShaw Local Front HeadlinesWill County Front Headlines
Denise Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland is the features editor for The Herald-News in Joliet. She covers a variety of human interest stories. She also writes the long-time weekly tribute feature “An Extraordinary Life about local people who have died. She studied journalism at the College of St. Francis in Joliet, now the University of St. Francis.