Fatal shooting victim from Crete party identified

Will County Sheriff’s police were called to the 27000 block of South State Line Road in Crete at about 1 a.m. on Sunday regarding a large fight and possible shooting.

David Velazquez, 20, of Hammond, Indiana, has been identified as the man shot to death at a party in Crete early Sunday.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office released Velazquez’s name on Monday morning.

He was one of three people shot at the party, according to Will County Sheriff’s police.

Police were called to the 27000 block of South State Line Road at about 1 a.m. regarding a large fight and possible shooting.

Deputies arrived to find a large crowd and shooting victims at the scene.

Velazquez died after being taken to a hospital in Olympia Fields for treatment of his injuries.