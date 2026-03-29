1 person dead, 2 others wounded in Crete shooting

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a party in Crete in which three people were shot, one fatally.

The sheriff’s office received several 911 calls at around 1 a.m. Sunday regarding a large fight and possible shooting in the 27000 block of S. State Line Road in Crete.

Deputies arrived and found a large crowd and shooting victims, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies began life-saving measures, and three shooting victims were transported to area hospitals, the sheriff’s office said.

One victim later died at the hospital in Olympia Fields, the sheriff’s office said.

Preliminary investigation shows this to be an isolated and domestic-related incident that occurred during a family party, the sheriff’s office said.

There is no threat to the public, the sheriff’s office said.

The identity of the person who died will come from the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office thanked the St. John, Indiana Police Department, the Crete Police Department, the Crete Township Fire department, and the Crete Fire department for their assistance.