Shorewood salon’s new chapter honors former owner’s legacy

The Zonta Club of the Joliet Area, named Terry Taylor (left), owner of Persona Grata in Shorewood, as its Woman of the Year in 2025. Taylor is pictured with Club President Bonnie Winfrey. (Photo provided by the Zonta Club of the Joliet Area)

Persona Grata Salon at 700 W. Jefferson St. Unit 9 in Shorewood is under new ownership.

The new name of the barber shop and beauty salon is The Grata Collective.

“After 30-plus years serving the Shorewood community, this salon has entered a new chapter,” according to a March 2 post on The Grata Collective Facebook page. “Following the passing of the original owner, the space was thoughtfully remodeled — honoring her legacy while elevating the environment for the next generation of professionals.

In 2025, The Zonta Club of the Joliet Area named Terri Taylor, owner of Persona Grata in Shorewood, as its Woman of the Year.

Taylor died Oct. 18, 2025.

In 2024, Taylor helped organize a project that involved collecting thousands of pieces of costume jewelry so students at local schools could gift jewelry to their mothers, aunts, and grandmothers.

“A lot of people donated silver jewelry that had turned black, and they don’t want to be bothered with it,” Taylor said in 2024. “But it’s pretty amazing when you clean it how amazing it looks.”

One of those schools was Joliet Public Schools District 86.

Taylor previously co-chaired Zonta’s fundraising committee and continues participating in club fundraisers.

The Grata Collective is also seeking “a small number of experienced stylists or barbers with established clientele who value independence, professionalism, and community,” according to The Grata Collective Facebook page.

For more information, visit thegratacollective.com.