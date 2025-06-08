Shorewood business owner Zonta Woman of the Year

The Zonta Club of the Joliet Area has named Terry Taylor (left), owner of Persona Grata in Shorewood, as its Woman of the Year. Taylor is pictured with Club President Bonnie Winfrey. (Photo provided by the Zonta Club of the Joliet Area)

The Zonta Club of the Joliet Area has named Terri Taylor, owner of Persona Grata in Shorewood, as its Woman of the Year.

“Persona Grata is a cozy boutique salon, and Terry’s personal stamp is evident not only in the décor, but in the ambience of the shop,” according to a news release from the Zonta Club of Joliet.

Taylor helped organize a project that involved collecting thousands of pieces of costume jewelry and then adding her own artistic touches.

“A lot of people donated silver jewelry that had turned black, and they don’t want to be bothered with it,” Taylor said in 2024. “But it’s pretty amazing when you clean it how amazing it looks.”

She then helped set up displays with gift bags in local schools and organizations so students and clients could gift jewelry to their mothers, aunts, and grandmothers.

One of those schools was Joliet Public Schools District 86.

She previously co-chaired Zonta’s fundraising committee and continues participating in club fundraisers.

Taylor is also part of the Service & Advocacy Committee, she was instrumental in gathering numerous blankets for the club’s participation in a Project Linus event.

Project Linus provides handmade blankets to children in need.

Persona Grata is located at 700 W. Jefferson St. in Shorewood. For more information, call 815-741-4002.

For more information about Zonta Club of the Joliet Area, visit jolietzonta.org.