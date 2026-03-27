Will County forest preserves ready to welcome in April, celebrate Earth month

A Spring Break Staycation – Sniff, Look and Listen program on April 2, 2026, at Plum Creek Nature Center will encourage participants to observe animal habitats. (Glenn P. Knoblock | Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has announced its program schedule for the first week of April. Online registration is available at reconnectwithnature.org.

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle Exhibit - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, April 1-30, at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete: Stop by during Earth Month to learn simple strategies to reduce, reuse and recycle for a greener world. Visitors can also bring used household batteries for recycling and organic waste for composting. This free event is intended for all ages.

Clean Up the Oaks - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, April 1-30, at Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook: Celebrate Earth Month by helping clean up the preserve. Borrow a bucket and picker from the nature center, collect litter around the preserve and earn a prize while helping keep Hidden Oaks healthy for wildlife and visitors. This free event is intended for all ages.

Spring Break Staycation: Wetland Wonders - 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, at Plum Creek Nature Center: Sample a wetland with nets and buckets while learning about water quality and the life hidden beneath the pond’s surface. Participants will identify aquatic invertebrates and learn how scientists use the data they collect. This free event is intended for ages 6-12. Register by March 29.

Spring Break Staycation: Incredible Insects - 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, at Plum Creek Nature Center: Discover the amazing adaptations of insects and learn why spiders aren’t technically insects. Participants will create their own insect and explore the prairie with nets and bug boxes to see what species they can find. This free event is intended for ages 6-12. Register by March 29.

Spring Break Staycation: Pollination Pals - 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at Plum Creek Nature Center: Explore forest, prairie and wetland habitats to discover what makes each ecosystem unique. Activities and observations will reveal what animals live in each habitat and how these environments stay in balance. This free event is intended for ages 6-12. Register by March 31.

Howl at the Moon Dog Walk - 7:15 to 8:45 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at Plum Valley Preserve in Crete: Take a moonlit hike with your dog while learning about wild canines and their adaptations. This evening walk offers a chance for dogs to socialize while participants enjoy nature beneath the glow of the full moon. This free event is intended for all ages. Register by March 31.