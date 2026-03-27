Lockport’s Claudia Heeney is the 2026 Herald-News Girls Wrestler of the Year

Lockport’s Claudia Heeney reacts after beating Schaumburg’s Sharon Olorunfemi in the 135-pound class at the girls wrestling state finals tournament at Grossinger Arena in Bloomington. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

Girls wrestling has been sanctioned in Illinois for only five years, but there’s still no doubt about it: Claudia Heeney is one of the greatest girls wrestlers in the history of the state.

This season, the Lockport senior went 42-3 with all of her losses coming to out-of-state opponents. She advanced to the state championship match each of the past four years, finished runner-up as a freshman and won state the next three seasons.

Her first-place match in 2026 at 135 pounds saw her beat Sharon Olorunfemi of Schaumburg by fall in 2:34.

Women’s college wrestling is still growing, and she’s committed to wrestle for Menlo at the next level.

The only girls state champion from the Herald-News coverage area and the lone girls wrestler from the area to make the finals, Heeney was the best throughout the entire year.

Ask her about being one of the greatest wrestlers in Illinois history, and she’ll tell you she doesn’t even think about it.

“I just think of myself as any normal person that put in a lot of work to get to where I’m at,” she said. “It is cool to be one of the best to do it so far, but I’m also sure there’s many more to come. It’s cool to see how the sport has grown so much and how much tougher the competition has gotten each year.”

It wasn’t just the winning that made Heeney special, however. It’s been how much she’s dominated each match. Regularly winning by fall and winning in the first round, she credits her confidence for getting her as far as she’s gotten.

“I’m confident in how I wrestle from every position throughout a six-minute match,” she said. “I don’t stop. I’m always go, go, go. That’s definitely changed over the years because I’ve definitely struggled with it, but I’ve done well with it in matches I’ve done well in.”

Heeney and Porters coach Amier Khamis emphasized the program as a whole with Heeney saying the support of her fellow wrestlers was key. Senior Sophie Kelner (fourth) and junior Rebekah Ramirez (third) both placed in their respective weight classes at state, which Heeney praised them for.

“Having a good support system is everything,” Heeney said. “I would be nowhere without the people that surround me. I’ve kept a good group in my teammates who have been there for me all four years. Through thick and thin, we’ve always had a strong bond.”

Next up for Heeney will be the world of NCAA Division II wrestling. Menlo College is in Atherton, California, a far trek from Lockport. Heeney said she chose it for its sports psychology program because that’s what she hopes to do in her adult life.

“The culture and people there are amazing,” Heeney said. “I think wrestling is more mental than physical, so I’ve already had insight into what sports psychology will look like. I also really understand an athlete’s mind, and I think sports psychology will help unlock people’s peak performance.”

For what it’s worth, Khamis thinks she’ll excel.

“She’s a leader,” Khamis said. “Women’s wrestling is just starting out in college, and I think this speaks to her ability to just be a trailblazer. I think she’ll have success at the collegiate level. ... I think she’s going to be really great at helping other athletes get where they want.”

Ramirez will be back for Lockport next year with the goal of winning a state title. There are many other freshmen and sophomores throughout the area hoping to reach the same heights that Heeney has. Be it another Porter or someone else in the area, her advice to them is simple.

“Get comfortable with being uncomfortable,” Heeney said. “Being a wrestler, especially a female wrestler, in the world today, not everything is going to go your way. Just push through those uncomfortable moments, work harder and become stronger.”