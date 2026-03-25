Joliet bank president receives Marx Gibson Community Leadership Award

Mike Rittof, regional vice president at First Secure Community Bank in Joliet (Photo provided by Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry)

Mike Rittof, regional vice president at First Secure Community Bank in Joliet, is the 2026 recipient of the Marx Gibson Community Leadership Award.

The award is presented by the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Community

Rittof’s past and present involvements include:

· Three Rivers Festival Foundation president

· Village of Channahon president/mayor

· Channahon Fire Protection District trustee and board chair

· Community Foundation of Will County past board chair

· United Way of Will County past campaign chairman

· Will County Center for Economic Development past board chair

· Rotary Club of Joliet past president

· Joliet Area Historical Museum past board chair

· Will County Governmental League past president

· Upper Room Crisis Hotline board member and treasurer

· Will-Grundy Medical Clinic past board chair

Through the years, Ritoff has earned honors from Lewis University (De La Salle Award) in Romeoville, the Minooka Lions Club (Volunteer of the Year), the Southwest Philanthropic Network (Philanthropic Leadership Award) and the village of Channahon (Amos Hayes Citizen of the Year Award).

The Marx Gibson Community Leadership Award was to acknowledge Gibson for his “volunteerism and making a positive difference in the community,” according to the release.

Gibson served as president of the Provena Saint Joseph Medical Center Foundation from 1997 until the spring of 2000. During his 32-year journalism career, Gibson served as reporter, editor, and vice president at Star Publications, Small Newspapers and Copley Newspapers.