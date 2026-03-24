Will County state’s attorney employee fired for information breach, letter shows

Amy Burgett-Masse, 45, of Elwood, exits the Will County Courthouse in Joliet on Oct. 29, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

A former Will County state’s attorney employee facing a felony official misconduct charge was fired in 2025 for several violations related to sharing confidential information with her daughter, records show.

The May 23, 2025 termination letter for Amy Burgett-Masse, 44, of Elwood, was released on March 18 by State’s Attorney James Glasgow’s Office in response to a binding opinion from Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s Office.

The attorney general’s office determined on Feb. 10 the termination letter should be publicly disclosed in response to a Freedom of Information Act request from Shaw Local.

Burgett-Masse, and her daughter, Ryane Burgett-Masse, 21, were charged on Oct. 6, 2025 with aggravated computer tampering. Amy Burgett-Masse faces an additional charge of official misconduct.

The two have pleaded not guilty to the charges. Their next pretrial hearing is on May 13.

The investigation began when detectives working on an unrelated investigation obtained information suggesting a state’s attorney employee “may have accessed and unlawfully shared confidential information with a known gang member,” according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Ryane Burgett-Masse, 20, (left) and Amy Burgett-Masse, 45, both of Elwood, exit the Will County Courthouse in Joliet on Oct. 29, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

Burgett-Masse was hired by Glasgow’s office in 2007. She worked as a legal secretary in the traffic division of the office.

The termination letter addressed to Burgett-Masse was from Marron Mahoney, a special assistant state’s attorney on behalf of Glasgow’s office.

Mahoney’s letter said Burgett-Masse refused to answer questions during a “pre-disciplinary meeting” despite instructions that her statements could not be used against her in criminal prosecution.

The letter said Burgett-Masse was told failing to answer questions could lead to her termination.

Mahoney’s letter said the decision to fire Burgett-Masse was based on her “unauthorized access and/or dissemination of confidential information” from the state’s attorney’s case management system, including information from a law enforcement data system.

Mahoney’s letter said Burgett-Masse engaged in the following conduct:

• Sharing confidential information with Ryane.

• Bringing Ryane into the office and giving her access to her assigned computer, as well as another employee’s computer when the latter was out of the office, on numerous occasions over three to four years.

• Either allowing or helping Ryane log into a computer system where she would “freely access and sometimes copy or take pictures of confidential information regarding pending investigations and criminal prosecutions.”

• Leaving Ryane at her computer while on smoke breaks.

• At Ryane’s request, using her cellphone to take pictures of information in the computer system and sending it “via text or email” to her daughter.

• For larger files, printing documents and taking hard copies to Ryane.

Mahoney’s letter said the “unauthorized access to confidential information” violated county policies, mandatory trainings that Burgett-Masse attended and a 2024 agreement she signed for the use of state’s attorney computer equipment.