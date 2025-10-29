Ex-Will County state’s attorney employee charged with official misconduct fired in May

Will County Courthouse in Joliet seen in 2020. (Alex Ortiz)

An employee for Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow charged with official misconduct was fired last May but the office won’t disclose her termination letter, records show.

The termination date for Amy Burgett-Masse, 45, of Elwood, was on May 23, according to an employee change of status form signed by Glasgow and Kenneth Grey, his chief deputy state’s attorney.

The record was provided to The Herald-News in response to a Freedom Of Information Act request.

Burgett-Masse worked as a legal secretary at Glasgow’s office.

On Oct. 6, Burgett-Masse and her daughter, Ryanne Burgett-Masse, 20, were charged with aggravated computer tampering.

The charge alleged the mother and daughter removed data from a computer network at Glasgow’s office and endangered witnesses in criminal investigations and prosecutions in Will County.

Amy Burgett-Masse is further charged with official misconduct.

The offenses allegedly occurred between Sept. 20, 2024 and May 6, 2025.

Glasgow’s office provided a letter in response to a FOIA request from The Herald-News that denied public disclosure of Burgett-Masse’s termination letter.

“[Burgett-Masse’s] termination letter has been withheld as it contains non-public information about the events leading up to her termination, which would interfere with the pending criminal prosecution and picking of a jury,” according to the letter.

The investigation into Burgett-Masse began April 28, 2025, when Will County sheriff’s detectives obtained information suggesting a state’s attorney employee may have accessed and unlawfully shared “confidential information with a known gang member,” according to Kevin Hedemark, sheriff’s office spokesman.

Burgett-Masse had made a time-off request on April 29, 2025, according to records provided by The Herald-News.

On the same day, Burgett-Masse sent an email to the state’s attorney’s human resources office.

Burgett-Masse’s email said she “won’t be in today” and asked whether one of the prosecutors or “any of the higher ups” could “give me a call on my husband’s phone?”

In 2024, Burgett-Masse was issued an HP EliteDesk Desktop and signed a form regarding the state’s attorney’s office rules for using the device, records show.

In the same year, Burgett-Masse signed a form regarding her access to Illinois Secretary of State data “in connection with his/her duties and responsibilities as an employee” of the state’s attorney’s office, records show.