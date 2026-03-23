Republicans want Democrat Traynere to resign from county board

Will County Board Member Jacqueline Traynere seen at a board meeting in 2024, when she was the board's Democratic leader. (Gary Middendorf)

Republican members of the Will County Board are calling upon Democratic colleague Jacqueline Traynere to resign because of a misdemeanor computer tampering conviction.

Traynere, an 18-year member of the board from Bolingbrook, said she’s not quitting.

“I’m not surprised,” Traynere said of the calls for her resignation at the end of a County Board meeting last week.

It was the latest development in an eventful month for Traynere.

She went on trial on the start of the month for the misdemeanor crime of computer tampering, accused of gaining access to the email of then-Republican board leader Judy Ogalla.

Traynere was found guilty on March 9.

Will County Board Member Jacqueine Traynere, D-Bolingbrook, seen arriving at the Will County Courthouse on March 9 for her trial on a charge of computer tampering. (Gary Middendorf)

Her defense was a claim that she was a whistle blower.

Traynere was the Democratic leader of the board at the time. Her defense was that she entered Ogalla’s email to show how easy it was to trespass County Board members’ emails at a time that everyone had the same password and no one was doing anything about it.

Traynere overcame the charge and the conviction, which was used against her in a hotly contested campaign, to survive the Democratic primary on March 17.

Two days later, Republicans called for her resignation at a County Board meeting.

County Board Republican Leader James Richmond said Traynere’s actions were unusual enough to call for her resignation.

Will County Board Republican Leader James Richmond seen discussing matters with fellow county board members in this file photo. (Gary Middendorf)

Richmond said he has worked in information technology for corporations since the late 1980s.

“I don’t ever recall anybody going into someone else’s email,” he said. “It just doesn’t happen.”

If Traynere doesn’t resign, Richmond said Republicans may pursue her removal from County Board committees or seek a censure vote.

Traynere said neither is likely.

County Board speaker Joe Van Duyne, a Democrat, controls committee appointments. Traynere does not think Van Duyne will remove her from committees.

Traymere also does not believe the board has any legal authority to take a vote of censure against her.