Graduate of Joliet District 86 school now helping to construct replacement building

Christian Pantoja, a 2015 graduate of Hufford Junior High School in Joliet, is an electrical apprentice working on site at new Hufford Junior High School. (Photo provided by Joliet Public Schools District 86)

A Joliet resident who attended Joliet Public Schools District 86 from kindergarten through eighth grade is now an electrical apprentice at the new Hufford Junior High School.

Christian Pantoja, 24, attended Thomas Jefferson Elementary School from kindergarten through fifth grade and then attended the current Hufford Junior High School until his eighth-grade graduation in 2015.

The new Hufford (and new Gompers) Junior High Schools, which are each more than 68 years old, will open in August.

Christian Pantoja, a 2015 graduate of Hufford Junior High School in Joliet, is an electrical apprentice at the new Hufford Junior High School. (Photo provided by Joliet Public Schools District 86)

Pantoja said his two older brothers also attended District 86 schools.

He called his current role in the new Hufford’s construction “surreal” and a “once-in-a-lifetime” experience.

“It’s something I never imagined growing up,” Pantoja said.

Pantoja graduated from Joliet West High School in 2019 and then studied Electrical/Electronic Automated Systems at Joliet Junior College, graduating in 2021.

From there, Pantoja said he connected with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 176.

In May, Pantoja began working for Indiecom Electric Company as an apprentice wireman, which led to his role in Hufford’s construction.

“I was really excited to be part of this project,” he said.

Christian Pantoja, a 2015 graduate of Hufford Junior High School in Joliet, is an electrical apprentice at the new Hufford Junior High School. (Photo provided by Joliet Public Schools District 86)

At Hufford, Pantoja played soccer in eighth grade and was a member of the Junior National Honor Society. However, many of Pantoja’s District 86 memories revolve around music. He played trombone from fourth grade through high school.

Pantoja recalled his initial trepidation when moving from Thomas Jefferson to Hufford, especially, “how big it was, how different it was: more students, a lot going on.”

“Yes, I was definitely nervous,” he said. “But I made a lot of friends, a lot of great memories.”

One experience at Hufford still stands out.

“My favorite memory was having my first jazz solo,” Pantoja said. “I’ll never forget it.”

The new 171,000-square-foot Hufford Junior High School is being built off Ingalls Avenue west of Larkin Avenue, and next to the current school.

The new Hufford is approximately 33% larger than the current school building.

A $99.5 million bond – approved by a 2023 voter referéndum – is funding Hufford and Gompers.

Features of the new schools include larger classrooms and hallways, upgraded technology, improved ADA access, better safety and security, and enhanced energy efficiency.

Superintendent Theresa Rouse said she “thinks it’s fabulous” that a former student is helping to construct the new Hufford.

Groundbreaking for the addition at Thomas Jefferson will be held after the school closes in June, at the end of the 2025-26 school year.

Christian Pantoja, a 2015 graduate of Hufford Junior High School in Joliet (right), is an electrical apprentice at the new Hufford Junior High School. Pantoja looks over building plans with Theresa Rouse, District 86 superintendent. (Photo provided by Joliet Public Schools District 86)

“We might have to invite Christian,” Rouse said.

Gompers and Hufford Junior High Schools will host open houses for former and current families, students, staff, and community members from 10 a.m. to noon on April 18.