Culver’s headed for Rock Run Collection in Joliet

A Culver's restaurant is coming to the Rock Run Collection in Joliet. (Culver's)

A Culver’s restaurant is coming to the Rock Run Collection development in Joliet.

The Culver’s restaurant will be built next to a Chipotle restaurant that has opened near the new interchange at Interstate 55 and Illinois Route 59 leading into the development.

They are two of a handful of retail businesses opened or announced for Rock Run Collection, although one of those is the new Hollywood Casino Joliet that opened in August.

The new Hollywood Casino Joliet opened in the Rock Run Collection development in August. (Laurie Fanelli)

Other businesses planned for the interchange area are a Chick-fil-A restaurant and a Ricky Rockets Fuel Center.

The Joliet City Council on Monday approved a drive-thru for the Culver’s restaurant.

The 310-acre Rock Run Collection is planned as a mixed use development awaiting hotels, offices and stores yet to announced.

An apartment complex is under construction in the development.